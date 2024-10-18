Paloma about town: Festive fashion frenzy

We find ourselves in the pre-Diwali festive frenzy, where despite some heavy mid week rains, everyone continued to be upbeat. Shopping, of course, is right at the top of the list, with everyone looking both for gifts and to add those special pieces to their wardrobes. At Style Bazaar, the frenzy was at an all-time high, with the ladies arriving in droves. I must say they navigated the crowds with ease, shopping with laser focus. Everything from light Indians to heavier festive wear seemed to be in equal demand.

My next stop was at Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop for a special evening hosted by Mehndi Jashnani, to meet the designer behind Petticoat Lane and discover their latest collection Khaas. We loved the range of shades and intricate embroidery and also couldn’t help taking detours to the other sections of the store as well.

The fashion and shopping trail continued at Phoenix Marketcity and Palladium, with an Autumn-Winter fashion show featuring various luxury brands from the mall. Choreographed by Sameer Khan, the event showcased top picks from the season, styled in fun ways. From slinky dresses to denims and casuals, there was a little bit of everything.