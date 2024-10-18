Paloma about town: Festive fashion frenzy

We find ourselves in the pre-Diwali festive frenzy, where despite some heavy mid week rains, everyone continued to be upbeat. Shopping, of course, is right at the top of the list, with everyone looking both for gifts and to add those special pieces to their wardrobes. At Style Bazaar, the frenzy was at an all-time high, with the ladies arriving in droves. I must say they navigated the crowds with ease, shopping with laser focus. Everything from light Indians to heavier festive wear seemed to be in equal demand.
My next stop was at Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop for a special evening hosted by Mehndi Jashnani, to meet the designer behind Petticoat Lane and discover their latest collection Khaas. We loved the range of shades and intricate embroidery and also couldn’t help taking detours to the other sections of the store as well.
The fashion and shopping trail continued at Phoenix Marketcity and Palladium, with an Autumn-Winter fashion show featuring various luxury brands from the mall. Choreographed by Sameer Khan, the event showcased top picks from the season, styled in fun ways. From slinky dresses to denims and casuals, there was a little bit of everything.
House of Taarini, a brand known for its bridal couture and event décor, celebrated its 5th anniversary by introducing a new dimension to its offerings—luxury jewellery design. Guests gathered at Leela Palace for Beyond the Brilliant Whites, a collection showcasing rare gemstones from around the world. From delicate pink hues of Kunzites from Afghanistan to the vibrant tones of Tourmalines from Brazil, and the mesmerising blue-violet Tanzanites from Tanzania. While everyone loved the bridal jewellery, the cocktail pieces seemed to be the favourite.
Closing out the week was Anlon Art Salon, opening their second branch, a sprawling, ultra-luxe space in Kottupuram. Co-founded by celebrity hairstylist Dwayne Appu Wayne and Dr Nisha R Srinivas, Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician, Anlon stands as Chennai’s pioneering Medi-Salon, offering an integrated approach to beauty. The launch was attended by celebs from TV and film, popular city faces and patrons. Guests got a tour of the new space, which has a full suite of skin, hair, nail, and lash services complemented by a chic in-house café.