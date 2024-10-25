Paloma about town: Eco-chic in Chennai

And just like that, another year flies by. As always, it’s been an absolute blast watching Chennai evolve and grow, and bringing you my take on all the fun happenings in the city.
As people become more mindful, this year we focus on sustainable luxury and chat with a few popular faces who share their insights on the subject.
Designer Vivek Karunakaran says that sustainable luxury represents an extremely vital role in fashion, merging high-end design with eco-conscious practices. Traditionally, luxury was all about exclusivity and craftsmanship... often without regard for environmental or ethical concerns. Today, the focus has shifted towards aligning luxury with sustainability, a reflection of growing consumer demand for responsible fashion. “At its core, sustainable luxury emphasises the use of eco-friendly materials without compromising on quality. It also celebrates artisanal craftsmanship and fair trade — ensuring ethical production and most importantly, one that is close to my heart — supporting local artisans,” says Vivek. He also shares that, as a designer, his intent towards being a torchbearer of sustainable luxury has always been towards crafting timeless, well-made pieces in great quality. Sustainable luxury encourages a slow fashion approach — opposing the wastefulness of fast fashion and creating items that last.
Mandira Bansal, founder and design director of Weave in India, talks about the use of traditional techniques and innovative practices to minimise its carbon footprint. From organic materials to handloom weaving and the use of natural dyes, all contributing to a greener future.
Neesha Amrish, founder of Aeshaane, says that their commitment to sustainable luxury, handcrafted techniques, and natural materials resonate from a deep connection to nature. “Our distinct design language stems from a thoughtful and collaborative process that mindfully balances the brand’s unique aesthetics and ethical values, bridging the gap between contemporary art and traditional textiles, showcasing how heritage can be preserved and celebrated in modern ways.”
Jewellery designer and stylist Ratika Haksar offers her unique take with people now recycling precious metals like gold and silver, repurposing, restyling heirloom pieces. “Clients bring me heirloom pieces that hold emotional significance. I feel honoured to restyle these for them, as finally, what we get as a result are more wearable and stylised pieces without losing the old world charm.” And then there is, of course, jewellery and clothes that one inherits. Ratika shares clothes and jewellery with both her mom and her daughter. All three of them are constantly rummaging through each other’s wardrobes to find interesting pieces without having to shop for new ones. In the picture Ratika shared with us, all three of them are wearing her mum’s saris.
It’s a similar story for Nalini Pandey, a jewellery designer known for breathing life into old pieces. Clients bring her pieces that may not necessarily be antique but are either inherited or received as gifts. Nalini works her magic, and something that may have been languishing in the recesses of one’s jewellery box, becomes a favoured item.
Shweta Mahtani, founder of Elemental Stories, a largely sustainable pop-up, shares that people are now more mindful of locally sourced, ethically made pieces, valuing quality over quantity. “It’s inspiring to see the city embrace slow fashion with purpose.” And while people used to have a very narrow idea of what sustainability is, they’re starting to realise that there is a point where style, innovation, and