Hyderabad shines bright at Teach For Change’s star-studded fashion gala

Hyderabad was aglow with glamour and purpose on this weekend as the city played host to a dazzling night where fashion walked hand-in-hand with philanthropy. The 11th Annual Teach For Change Fundraiser Fashion Show held on April 12, helmed by the ever-dynamic Lakshmi Manchu — actor, producer, and the heart behind the initiative — was nothing short of a spectacular celebration of style and social impact.
Stealing the spotlight was actress Rhea Chakraborty, who lit up the runway as the showstopper, embodying elegance and advocacy in one graceful stride. But she wasn’t alone. With 42 actors from across India lending their support, this edition became one of the most star-studded showcases in the event’s history — a true constellation of celebrities united by a single cause: quality education for underprivileged children.
The runway was a visual feast, featuring a stunning collection by acclaimed designer Swathi Veldandi, made all the more resplendent by the artistry of luxury jewellery house Aabharanam. Sharing the stage with Rhea were a host of familiar faces from cinema and sports, including badminton champ Saina Nehwal, actresses Hebah Patel, Kavya Thapar, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Jasmin Bhasin, alongside stars like Prince and Varun Sandesh.
Adding gravitas to the evening were distinguished guests standing in solidarity for the transformative power of education.
Radiating pride and gratitude, Lakshmi Manchu shares, “Teach For Change has always been about empowering lives through education. Witnessing such overwhelming support from our film fraternity and public leaders only fuels our mission to dream bigger and do more.”
Showstopper Rhea Chakraborty echoed the sentiment with heartfelt sincerity: “I’m humbled to be part of this beautiful initiative. Under Lakshmi’s inspiring leadership, Teach For Change is transforming children’s lives across India. Our shared passion for a better tomorrow starts with investing in young minds — they are our future.”
From shimmering couture to a shared commitment to change, every moment on that runway echoed a powerful message: education is not a privilege — it is a right, and it is the most stylish statement we can make for the next generation.