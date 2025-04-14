Hyderabad shines bright at Teach For Change’s star-studded fashion gala

Hyderabad was aglow with glamour and purpose on this weekend as the city played host to a dazzling night where fashion walked hand-in-hand with philanthropy. The 11th Annual Teach For Change Fundraiser Fashion Show held on April 12, helmed by the ever-dynamic Lakshmi Manchu — actor, producer, and the heart behind the initiative — was nothing short of a spectacular celebration of style and social impact.

Stars walk the talk

Stealing the spotlight was actress Rhea Chakraborty, who lit up the runway as the showstopper, embodying elegance and advocacy in one graceful stride. But she wasn’t alone. With 42 actors from across India lending their support, this edition became one of the most star-studded showcases in the event’s history — a true constellation of celebrities united by a single cause: quality education for underprivileged children.