How the 400-year-old Mysore curse was broken by Princess Trishika Kumari

The Wadiyar dynasty and Mysore finally felt the weight of the curse lift with Aadyaveer's birth, and everyone was talking about it! The joy had doubled with the birth of the second son in the family, as Yugadhyaksh Krishnaraja Wadiyar was born in 2024.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar currently rules the Wadiyar dynasty, nominally, as the 27th head of the dynasty. He started ruling the dynasty, which has been run by adopted heirs for decades, after Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar's widow chose him. His coronation took place in 2015.

Princess Trishika was born with blue blood herself. She was born to the Dungarpur royal family of Rajasthan and married Yaduveer in 2016 in the magnificent Mysore Palace. However, their union would soon rewrite history.

The history of the curse goes back to 1612, when Mysore had captured Srirangapatna. The widow of the king of Vijayanagara, Queen Alamelamma, had fled to Talakadu after her assets were believed to be seized as well. According to oral stories and folklore, she threw her remaining jewellery into the Kaveri River before drowning herself to death. Before ending her life, she had cursed Mysore, saying, "May Talakadu be filled with sand/May Malangi become a whirlpool/May the Wodeyars never have children".

In a horrifying turn of events, the prophecies had become true, quite coincidentally. The Wadiyar dynasty, for centuries, was ruled by adopted rulers.

The current ruler, Yaduveer (birth name was Yaduveer Gopal Raj Urs) was adopted by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar after she lost her husband.

Now, many debate on whether the curse has truly being broken since the lineage of the king who ruled in 1612 is no longer ruling Wadiyar which is being led by adopted sons. So the question remains. Is all of this myth true or just coincidence?