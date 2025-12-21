PastForward: Aslam Gafoor on how Bengaluru's party scene has evolved over the last 15 years

We have witnessed clubs and pubs being embraced by larger sections of societies over the years. For a better understanding of soirées that host the affluent of the city from time to time or events that make it to almost every newspaper’s page three, we chose to speak to someone who is one of the city’s favourite socialites — Aslam Gafoor.

“15 years ago, the party scene was very much alive and kicking. Old Bengalureans at the time were very well-heeled, well-travelled and a non-social media audience. Everyone really looked forward to opening event-nights and launches because they were very special. Partly because these parties took place once every few months. The organisers paid attention to every little detail in terms of who was being invited, the target group, thematics and that was also why these social evenings were taken very seriously back then. If not invited, it could give somebody FOMO (fear of missing out) because the events also promoted intellectual interactions thanks to art or fashion spaces,” he recalls.