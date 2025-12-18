Festival hopping in Jaipur, Rajasthan: Winter edition!

Jaipur Art Week is a perfect follow-up to the literary buzz is the fifth edition taking place between from January 27 to February 3. This event is especially charming as it uses Jaipur itself as the gallery. Contemporary artworks and immersive public programmes take over heritage havelis, courtyards and museum spaces across the old city. It offers a rare chance to see the city’s celebrated architecture re-contextualised through a contemporary lens.