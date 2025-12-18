Festival hopping in Jaipur, Rajasthan: Winter edition!

The ‘Pink City’ is already one of the world’s most Instagrammable destinations, but in early 2026, it transforms from a historical monument into a cultural laboratory. Winter marks the peak of the festival season, offering an opportunity for travellers to ‘hop’ between literature, art and cutting-edge design. Rather than a singular cultural visit, Jaipur presents a multilayered itinerary!
The Jaipur Literature Festival, often dubbed ‘the greatest literary show on Earth,’ returns from January 15 to 19 at the Hotel Clarks Amer. Picture this: five days spent basking in the winter sun, listening to Nobel laureates, Booker Prize winners, historians and thinkers from across the globe debate urgent global themes. Be sure to stay for the concurrent Jaipur Music Stage in the evenings, which offers a line-up of fusion, jazz and world music to soundtrack your intellectual journey.
Jaipur Art Week is a perfect follow-up to the literary buzz is the fifth edition taking place between from January 27 to February 3. This event is especially charming as it uses Jaipur itself as the gallery. Contemporary artworks and immersive public programmes take over heritage havelis, courtyards and museum spaces across the old city. It offers a rare chance to see the city’s celebrated architecture re-contextualised through a contemporary lens.
For a taste of Jaipur’s future, the SHIFT Festival delivers a potent dose of new-age culture, design and media. The event attracts a fashion-forward crowd interested in the intersection of traditional Rajasthani craftsmanship and modern design concepts. Expect workshops on hand-block printing and pottery alongside artist performances and pop-ups featuring indie labels.
On a bonus note, carve out time for the City Palace Museum. Notably, the historic Sabha Niwas (Hall of Public Audience) has been beautifully restored and reimagined as a permanent gallery. This new installation, Power & Diplomacy, offers a glimpse into the political life of the royal court, showcasing extraordinary, rarely-seen artefacts, including 19th-century howdahs and rare, life-size court portraits.
