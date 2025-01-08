Unique Sankranti traditions from around India

Sankranti, celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, marks the Sun’s transition into Capricorn and the end of the winter solstice. As a harvest festival, it reflects the rich cultural diversity of the country, with each region observing unique traditions that add colour and meaning to the occasion.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the festival begins with bhogi, a day dedicated to renewal and cleansing. People gather around bonfires called bhogi mantalu, burning old belongings to symbolize letting go of the past. Intricate rangoli designs, known as muggu, are drawn in front of homes, adding beauty and vibrancy. Families prepare traditional dishes like pongal and ariselu, while kite flying fills the skies with cheer.

In Tamil Nadu, the festival is known as Pongal and is celebrated over four days. The most iconic tradition involves cooking a sweet rice dish called sakkarai pongal in clay pots under the open sky. This is offered to the Sun God as a gesture of gratitude for a bountiful harvest. Houses are adorned with colourful kolams, and communities come together to enjoy traditional games like jallikattu, a famous bull-taming sport.