Unique Sankranti traditions from around India

Sankranti, celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, marks the Sun’s transition into Capricorn and the end of the winter solstice. As a harvest festival, it reflects the rich cultural diversity of the country, with each region observing unique traditions that add colour and meaning to the occasion.
In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the festival begins with bhogi, a day dedicated to renewal and cleansing. People gather around bonfires called bhogi mantalu, burning old belongings to symbolize letting go of the past. Intricate rangoli designs, known as muggu, are drawn in front of homes, adding beauty and vibrancy. Families prepare traditional dishes like pongal and ariselu, while kite flying fills the skies with cheer.
In Tamil Nadu, the festival is known as Pongal and is celebrated over four days. The most iconic tradition involves cooking a sweet rice dish called sakkarai pongal in clay pots under the open sky. This is offered to the Sun God as a gesture of gratitude for a bountiful harvest. Houses are adorned with colourful kolams, and communities come together to enjoy traditional games like jallikattu, a famous bull-taming sport.
In Gujarat, the festival takes on a festive flair as Uttarayan, characterised by its vibrant kite festival. The skies are transformed into a canvas of colourful kites of all shapes and sizes. Families gather on terraces, savouring delicacies like chikki, made of jaggery and sesame, and undhiyu, a mixed vegetable dish. The spirit of Uttarayan is one of joy and freedom.
Punjab’s Sankranti celebration is Lohri, a festival steeped in warmth and community spirit. People gather around large bonfires, singing folk songs and performing energetic dances like bhangra and gidda. Offerings of sesame seeds, jaggery, peanuts and popcorn are made to the fire, symbolising the hope for prosperity and happiness.
West Bengal observes Sankranti as Poush Sankranti, a time for religious devotion and culinary delights. Thousands of devotees take a holy dip at the Ganga sagar mela, where the Ganga meets the Bay of Bengal. Sweet treats like pithe and payesh, made with rice and jaggery, are integral to the celebrations.
In Maharashtra, the exchange of tilgul, sweets made from sesame and jaggery, fosters goodwill and harmony. Women host haldi kumkum gatherings, a gesture of togetherness and celebration. These diverse traditions showcase the unity in India’s cultural vibrancy, blending spirituality, agriculture and festivity into a beautiful tapestry.