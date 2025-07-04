What makes someone ‘cool’? A new study breaks it down

"Am I cool?" It’s a question we’ve all asked ourselves. We've always tried to be part of the cool group, either at school, or college or work. Fitting in has always been important to us. Lucky for us, now we know what makes someone "cool".

There are six key traits that makes someone cool

Published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, the study identifies six key traits that define coolness: being extroverted, hedonistic, powerful, adventurous, open-minded, and autonomous.

Interestingly, these traits are distinct from those that make someone “good," which include being conscientious, warm, agreeable, and secure. What cool looks like may differ across cultures, but that does not change everyone's inherent need to fit in. There have also been different words to refer to this attribute such as rad, hip, etc.

So, why do people chase coolness in the first place? It's not just about the benefits they get from being up the social ranks.

It's also about using your rebellion to push for social change

Researchers found that cool individuals are more likely to push boundaries and seek out new experiences. This often leads them to question societal norms and stand out from the crowd. In fact, their autonomy and openness make them natural trendsetters. As the study notes, in today's information-driven society, being cool can carry more influence than being merely good, because ideas, innovation, and aesthetics are valued as social capital.

But it’s not all surface-level. Cool people often use their visibility to lead trends or movements, whether it's in fashion, activism, or culture. Their independence allows them to reject conformity, and in doing so, they often attract attention, admiration, and sometimes even controversy.