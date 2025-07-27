Society

Chef Damu brings back Thalaivan Virunthu with fresh, bold flavours

Flash mobs, heirloom recipes, and flavour-packed nostalgia — the start to Thalaivan Virunthu 3.0 at Bazaar was everything you’d expect from a Chef Damu soirée
Chef Damu brings back Thalaivan Virunthu with fresh, bold flavours
Divya at Thalaivan Virunthu 3.0
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Bazaar at Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels was once again transformed into a stage for tradition, nostalgia, and culinary artistry as the third edition of Thalaivan Virunthu launched in style. Helmed by the inimitable Padma Shri Chef Damu, the ten-day Tamil food festival promises an evolving menu of heirloom recipes, rare regional dishes, and bold flavours deeply rooted in South Indian culinary heritage.

Heirloom recipes, and flavour-packed nostalgia — Thalaivan Virunthu 3.0 at Bazaar was everything you’d expect from a Chef Damu soirée

On opening night, guests were welcomed with a refreshing drink before the room erupted with energy at exactly 7.30 pm. Chef Damu made his grand entrance with a surprise flash mob—greeted by applause, laughter, and an unmistakable air of excitement. He was warmly welcomed by Chef Sheetharam Prasad, Corporate Executive Chef at GRT Hotels, who celebrated the return of this festival and the chef who makes it unforgettable.

Chef Damu brings back Thalaivan Virunthu with fresh, bold flavours
Chef Damu
Chef Damu brings back Thalaivan Virunthu with fresh, bold flavours
Jit
Chef Damu brings back Thalaivan Virunthu with fresh, bold flavours
Pooja and Nikisha

Guests were then treated to a live demo and an intimate conversation with Chef Damu, who shared stories behind the recipes and the cultural significance of each dish. The dinner that followed featured his signature creations—revived from the past and lovingly presented for the present.

“Thalaivan Virunthu has always been close to our hearts,” said Chef Sheetharam. “Chef Damu’s dedication to preserving Tamil cuisine is unmatched. This edition brings new flavours, new stories, and a deeper connection to our roots.”

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Chef Damu brings back Thalaivan Virunthu with fresh, bold flavours
Chennai turns up the volume with launch of a new restobar in Nungambakkam
food fest
soirée
Thalaivan Virunthu

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com