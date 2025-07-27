Chef Damu brings back Thalaivan Virunthu with fresh, bold flavours

Bazaar at Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels was once again transformed into a stage for tradition, nostalgia, and culinary artistry as the third edition of Thalaivan Virunthu launched in style. Helmed by the inimitable Padma Shri Chef Damu, the ten-day Tamil food festival promises an evolving menu of heirloom recipes, rare regional dishes, and bold flavours deeply rooted in South Indian culinary heritage.

Heirloom recipes, and flavour-packed nostalgia — Thalaivan Virunthu 3.0 at Bazaar was everything you’d expect from a Chef Damu soirée

On opening night, guests were welcomed with a refreshing drink before the room erupted with energy at exactly 7.30 pm. Chef Damu made his grand entrance with a surprise flash mob—greeted by applause, laughter, and an unmistakable air of excitement. He was warmly welcomed by Chef Sheetharam Prasad, Corporate Executive Chef at GRT Hotels, who celebrated the return of this festival and the chef who makes it unforgettable.