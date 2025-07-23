society

Chennai turns up the volume with launch of a new restobar in Nungambakkam

A new lifestyle-led space in the heart of Chennai is making waves with bold design, big beats, and a whole lot of vibe
Komal and Upasana at an event in Chennai
Chennai’s young crowd flocks to this new restobar for its electric mix of food, music, and culture

Eat. Drink. Vibe. Repeat. That was the mood at the launch of Chennai’s newest nightlife destination, 11 Square Restobar, located right in the heart of Nungambakkam. With glowing interiors, a curated music experience and a menu that doesn’t shy away from flavour or flair, the launch night pulled in a buzzing crowd of party people, creatives and content creators.

Chandini at an event in Chennai
Abdul and Faiza at an event in Chennai

Spotted: DJs on deck, cocktails in hand and a whole lot of dancing. The mood was electric as the restobar came alive with genre-fluid music — everything from tech house to retro and Bollywood. Guests moved between bar counters and booth seating, pausing only to pose under neon signs and ambient lighting that begged to be photographed.

Food was far from an afterthought. The bold, fusion-led menu served up dishes designed to complement the vibe — shareable plates, comfort food with an edge, and desserts that looked as good as they tasted. The bar? Craft cocktails galore, with signature mixes and a few surprises thrown in.

Mallika at an event in Chennai
Rekha at an event in Chennai
Vaishali at an event in Chennai

Beyond the food and music, the space stood out for its design-forward aesthetic and energy — making it perfect for date nights, private parties, or just a night out with your gang. With live sessions, themed nights and a pulse on what’s trending, 11 Square isn’t just another restobar — it’s where Chennai goes to feel the beat.

Chennai’s glam girls flocked to the launch of this new nail salon
