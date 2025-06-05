The rise of ‘core’ culture: Why we’re obsessed with categorising aesthetics and vibes

We’re living in the age of the core. From cottagecore and balletcore to gorpcore and weirdcore, the internet is overflowing with hyper-specific aesthetics. But these aren’t just quirky trend names—they’re digital identities, small ecosystems where style, mood, and self-expression all come together.

At its essence, core culture is about curating a feeling. It’s how we take emotion—nostalgia, softness, rebellion, escapism—and give it a visual language. What began as niche internet subcultures has now evolved into full-blown aesthetic movements, especially on TikTok, Pinterest, and Instagram, where users organise entire lifestyles around a single vibe.

Why everything feels like a ‘core’ right now

In a world with endless choices, these micro-aesthetics give us something to hold onto. Labels like dark academia or coastal grandmother simplify the chaos. They make it easier to find content that speaks to us—and people who feel the same way.

It’s also how algorithm culture thrives. Social media platforms love categories. The more precise the label, the better the content performs. Tagging something fairycore or clean girl isn’t just for fun—it helps it find its audience faster. And in turn, it helps us signal who we are (or want to be) with just one word.

What makes core culture especially appealing is its flexibility. There’s no long-term commitment here. You can experiment. One day you’re all about linen dresses and soft lighting, the next you’re deep into mall goth nostalgia. It’s personal style meets moodboarding—turned into identity play.

At its heart, this trend reflects how we now explore identity: fluid, multifaceted, and deeply visual. It’s not just about fashion or aesthetic. It’s about emotion, aspiration, and the digital spaces where the two meet. Labeling the vibe doesn’t limit us—it gives us room to try on different versions of ourselves, one aesthetic at a time.