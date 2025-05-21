Why Gen Z can’t stop collecting trinkets

At first glance, the fascination with collecting what some might dismiss as “clutter” may seem out of place in an era of minimalism and Marie Kondo mantras. But dig a little deeper, and the picture shifts. Raised amid economic uncertainty, climate anxiety, and an onslaught of digital content, Gen Z has found comfort in the tactile. Trinkets offer a sense of permanence in contrast to the ephemeral nature of online life. Each object becomes a memento, a pocket-sized anchor to a moment, place, or feeling.

Nostalgia also plays a starring role. Many Gen Z collectors are drawn to objects from the early 2000s or even the ‘90s—eras they might barely remember or never lived through. Vintage Tamagotchis, Pokémon cards, and Bratz dolls are no longer just childhood playthings; they’re symbols of a simpler, more innocent time, revived through curated shelves and desk corners. This kind of collecting is less about monetary value and more about emotional resonance.