Jaipur woman slams Air India Express for 5-hour no-AC ordeal

A distressing travel experience aboard an Air India Express flight has gone viral, after a passenger from Jaipur alleged that she and fellow flyers were left stranded inside a stationary aircraft for over five hours without air conditioning, communication, or assistance from the crew.
Aarzoo Sethi, a dietician and nutrition consultant, shared a video on Instagram detailing the ordeal aboard Flight IX196 from Jaipur to Dubai. In the footage, passengers, including children, are seen visibly exhausted, fanning themselves, and repeatedly pressing the crew call button with no response.
“This is my 3-year-old son, drenched in sweat,” Sethi says in the video. “We have been pressing the crew button for ages and no one has responded. This is the level of irresponsibility we are dealing with.”
Her post, which has now garnered over 18 million views, accuses the airline of gross negligence. “Even if it’s a technical fault, where is the basic communication? Where is the accountability?” she questions.
According to Sethi, the lack of updates and complete silence from the crew made the situation worse. In her caption, she described the incident as a “serious safety lapse” and urged the airline to take responsibility before such negligence leads to greater consequences.
As of now, Air India Express has not issued an official statement addressing the incident or the concerns raised in the viral video.
The video has sparked widespread outrage online, with many calling for stricter regulations on passenger safety and airline accountability.
