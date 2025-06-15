Jaipur woman slams Air India Express for 5-hour no-AC ordeal

A distressing travel experience aboard an Air India Express flight has gone viral, after a passenger from Jaipur alleged that she and fellow flyers were left stranded inside a stationary aircraft for over five hours without air conditioning, communication, or assistance from the crew.

Stuck in plane for over five hours with no help, says passenger

Aarzoo Sethi, a dietician and nutrition consultant, shared a video on Instagram detailing the ordeal aboard Flight IX196 from Jaipur to Dubai. In the footage, passengers, including children, are seen visibly exhausted, fanning themselves, and repeatedly pressing the crew call button with no response.

“This is my 3-year-old son, drenched in sweat,” Sethi says in the video. “We have been pressing the crew button for ages and no one has responded. This is the level of irresponsibility we are dealing with.”