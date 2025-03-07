Women’s Day 2025: 10 women who took major strides in fashion over the years

It’s no secret that fashion wasn’t always a woman’s friend; historical fashion trends often imposed restrictive and uncomfortable silhouettes and material on women based on societal norms, limiting their movement and sometimes even causing physical discomfort. But over time, women managed to acquire the resources, the knowledge and the insight to fix women’s fashion to make it more comfortable, supportive and movement-friendly.
It’s not just designers who took risks to dress other women; there have been plenty of women who took the first step to wear or style something that inspired millions of others. While Coco Chanel, who liberated women from the constraints of corsetry, Vivienne Westwood spurred punk culture and sustainable practices, set the stage for a dynamic industry that celebrates individuality and Hollywood star Katharine Hepburn challenged gender norms when she hose relaxed masculine suits featuring immaculate tailoring. Let’s look at some important women who have made major strides in women’s fashion over the years.
Coco Chanel broke away from the constraints of Victorian fashion, which often prioritised opulence and constriction, and instead endorsed a more modern, relaxed style that allowed women greater freedom of movement. One of her most significant contributions was the introduction of the "little black dress" (LBD), which became a symbol of chic, understated elegance. Chanel also popularised the use of jersey fabric, which was originally seen as suitable only for men’s underwear. She utilised it for women's clothing, creating stylish, comfortable garments that appealed to a more active lifestyle. Her designs emphasised functionality—like the use of buttons and pockets—while maintaining a feminine aesthetic.
The late queen made a mark with her choice in bright, vivid and often neon colours which ensured she stood out in public engagements. This choice was strategic; bright hues made her easily recognizable in a crowd, enhancing her presence as a public figure. Queen Elizabeth II believed a ruler has to ‘be seen to be believed.’ She also pioneered the use of sustainable fashion practices and promoting a more sustainable approach long before the trend gained popularity. Her influence extended to the fashion industry, inspiring designers to create collections that echoed her elegance. During her reign, designers such as Norman Hartnell, Hardy Amies, and later, brands like Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney, drew inspiration from her style.
Not many people know that Hepburn’s collaboration with designer Hubert de Givenchy revolutionised the concept of elegance. Givenchy's creations for Hepburn in films like Breakfast at Tiffany's and Sabrina showcased stylish yet accessible designs that emphasised simplicity and sophistication. Hepburn’s iconic little black dress in Breakfast at Tiffany's became a timeless symbol of glamour and class. Hepburn's personal style also prioritised comfort and practicality, moving away from the opulent and restrictive fashion of previous eras.
She often favoured minimalist silhouettes, refined lines, and classic colours that highlighted her natural grace. Beyond the screen, Hepburn became a fashion icon, known for her signature look: a mix of chic separates, ballet flats, and tailored coats.
Gayatri Devi, the Maharani of Jaipur, is often celebrated for her significant impact on fashion in India during the mid-20th century. She popularised the modern draping of the sari as a symbol of turn-of-the-century sophistication and grace. Gayatri Devi’s choice of colours and innovative styling influenced a generation of women, encouraging them to embrace their heritage. Moreover, she was a pioneer in introducing designer Western wear into the Indian wardrobe. The Maharani was often seen in beautifully tailored dresses, skirts, and blouses.
One of Diana’s most notable contributions was her ability to use fashion as a form of self-expression. Diana shifted from the more traditional and conservative royal wardrobe to embrace dynamic, empowering silhouettes which impressed the public. For instance, her iconic "revenge dress" worn on the night of Prince Charles's infamous interview marked a bold departure from royal expectations.
Diana was also a patron of various designers, such as Catherine Walker and Versace, helping to elevate British fashion on the international stage. Her preference for bespoke pieces allowed her to support emerging designers. Diana often used her wardrobe strategically, choosing colours and styles to convey messages during public appearances.
Catherine de Medici, Queen of France from 1547 to 1559, introduced Italian Renaissance styles to the French court. Coming from a wealthy Florentine family, Catherine brought with her an appreciation for opulence and elaborate designs, which transformed French fashion. She popularised the use of luxurious fabrics such as silk and velvet, adorned with intricate embroidery and embellishments. The iconic French ruff, a stiff collar that became a staple of aristocratic attire, is believed to have been promoted by her.
The idea of corsets was popularised by Catherine de Medici in France during the 1500s, quickly gaining acceptance among the French court. These early corsets were tightly fitted bodices worn underneath clothing, and the women of the French court considered them essential for enhancing the female silhouette. By the mid-16th century, corsets had become common attire for women throughout Europe and Great Britain. A "busk," a long, flat strip made of whalebone or wood, was introduced to be placed in the corset's casing, providing it with a rigid structure instead of using traditional boning.
Ritu Kumar is a pioneering force in Indian fashion and played a crucial role in promoting indigenous craftsmanship, establishing a connection between fashion and heritage. Her brand, Ritu Kumar bridged the gap between traditional handloom fabrics with contemporary silhouettes. This approach not only celebrated India’s rich textile tradition but also empowered artisans by providing them with a platform to showcase their skills. Kumar’s emphasis on sustainability in fashion has also been noteworthy, advocating for eco-friendly practices and the use of natural dyes.
Donatella Versace, the creative director of the iconic Versace fashion house, took the helm in the late 1990s, following her brother Gianni Versace's tragic death. She led the successful revival of the Versace brand, marked by a shift towards bold colours, daring cuts, and sharper tailoring that defined the brand's image. She embraced Gianni's legacy while injecting her unique vision, emphasizing modern femininity. Donatella also expanded Versace’s reach by diversifying product lines, launching accessories, fragrances, and a beloved diffusion line, Versus Versace.
Khanna managed to fuse traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetic and also made it accessible for a wider section of buyers. One of her hallmark achievements is her ability to blend Indian textiles, intricate embroidery, and modern silhouettes, showcasing the richness of Indian heritage while appealing to a global audience. Khanna has been instrumental in promoting sustainable fashion, often utilising handloom fabrics and supporting local artisans, thereby preserving traditional crafts. Moreover, she was one of the first Indian designers to present her collections at prestigious international fashion events, such as Paris Fashion Week, where her work was met with acclaim.
Stella McCartney championed sustainable practices and animal-friendly designs and is often referred to as one of the most important names for fashion’s future. Since launching her eponymous brand in 2001, McCartney has been a pioneer in promoting veganism and ethical fashion, refusing to use animal leather, feathers, or fur in her collections. This commitment has inspired a wave of designers to reconsider their material choices and adopt more sustainable practices. In 2012, she further solidified her position as a leader in sustainable fashion by becoming a founding member of the "Sustainable Apparel Coalition," a group dedicated to reducing the environmental and social impacts of apparel and footwear.
McCartney has utilised technology to promote more sustainable manufacturing processes. Her brand often incorporates recycled and organic materials, working with eco-conscious suppliers to minimise environmental impact while maintaining quality.