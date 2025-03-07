Women’s Day 2025: 10 women who took major strides in fashion over the years

It’s no secret that fashion wasn’t always a woman’s friend; historical fashion trends often imposed restrictive and uncomfortable silhouettes and material on women based on societal norms, limiting their movement and sometimes even causing physical discomfort. But over time, women managed to acquire the resources, the knowledge and the insight to fix women’s fashion to make it more comfortable, supportive and movement-friendly.

It’s not just designers who took risks to dress other women; there have been plenty of women who took the first step to wear or style something that inspired millions of others. While Coco Chanel, who liberated women from the constraints of corsetry, Vivienne Westwood spurred punk culture and sustainable practices, set the stage for a dynamic industry that celebrates individuality and Hollywood star Katharine Hepburn challenged gender norms when she hose relaxed masculine suits featuring immaculate tailoring. Let’s look at some important women who have made major strides in women’s fashion over the years.