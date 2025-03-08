Women's Day 2025: Kolkata-based storyteller Priyanka Chatterjee touches hearts and lives of people through stories

A 3-year old girl would climb on her father's lap and nag to hear the 'Tilak Hati' story that she has already heard a million times from the same person, her father. Years later, the girl, Priyanka Chatterjee, now an acclaimed international storyteller, in her eighth standard, outgrew Tilak Hati but never outgrew stories This time, holding onto her mother, she would reach Nandan, Rabindra Sadan, Lighthouse, New Empire...all the halls designated to run the films from around the world invited to Kolkata Film Festival.

Her Bengali middle class household could not think of anything beyond a doctor, engineer, lawyer, or CA. So be it! Bagging an engineering degree, she landed in the corporate world where only facts ruled and there was no place left for stories. But it made her realise that "the world is not made of atoms, but stories." Every product or service, organisation or individual needed stories day in and day out, since "facts tell but stories sell".

Wanting to dig deeper into the cause Priyanka went to International School of Storytelling, Emerson College, UK to study storytelling to explore its immense possibilities, beyond entertainment alone. Once back in India with her bagful of tools, she became one of the pioneers in the field of 'Applied Storytelling' .