Mumbai’s first women’s night race! Here’s all you need to know

Nike is lighting the night and blazing new trails with the launch of the After Dark Tour in Mumbai, an electrifying global women’s race series that’s all about empowerment, inspiration, and community. Picture this: a 10K run under the stars, where Mumbai’s vibrant streets pulse with energy, and a group of women—united, unstoppable, and rewriting the rules—race together toward a historic moment.

The After Dark Tour is the brand’s boldest move yet, a celebration of women who run, break barriers, and inspire the world to do the same. This isn’t just about running—it’s about rewriting the story of women in sport, step by step, mile by mile. And now, for the first time ever, Mumbai will experience a night race, setting the stage for an unforgettable 10K journey through the city that never sleeps.



In a spectacular celebration of strength, resilience, and grit, the brand hosted an event in Mumbai to kick off the After Dark Tour, inviting women from all walks of life to join in and take a stand. The event wasn’t just a race launch—it was a movement. It brought together iconic athletes like Parul Chaudhary, a powerhouse runner; Annu Rani, the javelin queen; among other women who embody the fierce determination that drives them to break barriers every single day.



The 10K run promises to ignite a sense of belonging and empowerment, where every step is fueled by the collective energy of women supporting each other. As runners hit the pavement, they’ll be part of a community, part of a movement that’s about more than just crossing a finish line—it’s about feeling seen, supported, and truly celebrated.

The brand is also making sure every woman has the tools she needs to succeed. Enter the WhatsApp After Dark Tour Run Assistant: a game-changer for runners who need motivation, guidance, or just a little extra inspiration. Powered by cutting-edge chatbot technology, this virtual assistant delivers bite-sized tips, expert advice, and personalised encouragement straight to your phone—because the road to race day is just as important as the race itself.



Training for the big day? Every week, the brand’s Running Head Coaches Mishti Khatri and Akshata Pai are leading a 10K training program, creating a supportive community where women can connect, learn, and grow together.



So, what are you waiting for? Lace-up, light up the night, and join in the race.

The After Dark Tour is on May 10. Participants need to register online.