Vanessa Trump's net worth: How the pasta sauce heiress made her millions

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have officially confirmed their relationship and shared the news on social media. The golf legend and Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife posted loved-up photos together, captioning them with, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.” Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr and divorced him in 2018. Let’s look at her her net worth and some of her assets.

What is Vanessa Trump’s net worth? How much did she make from her divorce to Donald Trump Jr?

Vanessa Trump’s estimated net worth in 2025 is reportedly $75 million. Vanessa’s father Charles Haydon had significant connections in the business world, especially with the late Frank Pellegrino Sr., the former owner of Rao’s, and Ron Straci, a co-founder of Rao’s Specialty Foods, a company known for its marinara sauce. Prior to his death, Charles Haydon invested quite a bit in the company and owned a 30% share. Following the sale of Rao’s Specialty Foods for $415 million, Vanessa inherited a considerable part of that fortune.