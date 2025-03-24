Vanessa Trump's net worth: How the pasta sauce heiress made her millions

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have officially confirmed their relationship and shared the news on social media. The golf legend and Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife posted loved-up photos together, captioning them with, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.” Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr and divorced him in 2018. Let’s look at her her net worth and some of her assets.
Vanessa Trump’s estimated net worth in 2025 is reportedly $75 million. Vanessa’s father Charles Haydon had significant connections in the business world, especially with the late Frank Pellegrino Sr., the former owner of Rao’s, and Ron Straci, a co-founder of Rao’s Specialty Foods, a company known for its marinara sauce. Prior to his death, Charles Haydon invested quite a bit in the company and owned a 30% share. Following the sale of Rao’s Specialty Foods for $415 million, Vanessa inherited a considerable part of that fortune.
Vanessa first encountered Donald Trump Jr. in 2003 when former President Donald Trump introduced them at a fashion show. Their relationship developed over time, culminating in their wedding on November 12, 2005, at Mar-a-Lago, the Trump family’s estate in Palm Beach, which had also been the site of Donald and Melania Trump’s wedding just a few months earlier.
While the exact details of Vanessa Trump's financial settlement in her divorce from Donald Trump Jr. were not made public, reports suggest she inherited a significant amount of money from her family's investment in Rao's Speciality Foods.
Reports suggest that in 2017, the company was sold to a corporate firm for around $415 million, resulting in a "multi-million dollar windfall" for Vanessa's family. Some insiders have claimed that it’s this windfall that helped Vanessa file for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. as her family's financial security was assured.
Reports suggest she inherited a substantial portion of a 30% stake in Rao’s Homemade pasta sauce, a brand acquired for $415 million in 2017.