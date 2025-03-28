A week of food, cricket, and indulgence in Chennai

For those craving global flavours, Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Consulate-General, Chennai, inaugurated Tasteful Tales of Thailand, a specially curated food festival celebrating authentic Thai cuisine. The event was graced by Racha Aribarg, Consul-General, Royal Thai Consulate-General, Chennai, along with other dignitaries. The festival, led by Chef Vina from Thailand, took guests on a culinary journey through the vibrant flavours of Thai street food and classic delicacies.

To wrap up the week, Toni & Guy launched a special media campaign offering free foot reflexology sessions, which received an overwhelming response. Adding to the excitement, the brand announced that all their salons across the city will now be open till midnight—because you never know when you might need an emergency makeover!