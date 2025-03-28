A week of food, cricket, and indulgence in Chennai

And it’s that time of the year again… when, if you’re not a cricket fan, you’ll feel slightly left out of conversations at most gatherings. The Chennai peeps are all about the Yellove, madly scrambling for tickets and autographs. While nothing beats the thrill of the stadium, the sweltering heat makes me grateful for the comfort of my sofa and AC, watching the matches on the big screen.
The week kicked off with a delight for those with a sweet tooth as the popular sweet shop, Ladoos, opened its doors in Kilpauk. Known for their handcrafted mithai, the brand already boasts a loyal following, many of whom attended the launch. Guests indulged in treats like the wild rose gulkand ladoo and saffron-infused kesar ghewar, while others made a beeline for the extensive chaat spread. The event ended on a high note, with everyone taking home boxes of assorted ladoos.
The foodie trail continued with the launch of Korkai, a new fine-dining destination at VGP Golden Beach, curated by a talented brigade of chefs. Guests savoured dishes like kari choru, sikandari raan, and kothimbir wadi while learning about the inspiration behind the restaurant’s concept.
For those craving global flavours, Holiday Inn Chennai OMR IT Expressway, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Consulate-General, Chennai, inaugurated Tasteful Tales of Thailand, a specially curated food festival celebrating authentic Thai cuisine. The event was graced by Racha Aribarg, Consul-General, Royal Thai Consulate-General, Chennai, along with other dignitaries. The festival, led by Chef Vina from Thailand, took guests on a culinary journey through the vibrant flavours of Thai street food and classic delicacies.
To wrap up the week, Toni & Guy launched a special media campaign offering free foot reflexology sessions, which received an overwhelming response. Adding to the excitement, the brand announced that all their salons across the city will now be open till midnight—because you never know when you might need an emergency makeover!