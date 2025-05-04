Breaking barriers with Kalki Koechlin: The actor reflects on education, advocacy, and motherhood

There’s something disarmingly real about the way Kalki Koechlin speaks. No performative polish, no distant celebrity gloss — just stories, reflections, and lived truths woven together by her unmistakable voice. And when she talks about education, it’s not as an ambassador reading off a cue card; it’s as a woman who’s felt the impact in her bones — as a child, an advocate, and now, a mother.

What does Kalki Koechlin do when she is not acting?

“I still remember laying bricks for a new classroom in 2015,” she says, speaking of her first visit to a P&G Shiksha-supported school in Delhi. “Back then, they were impacting 4 lakh children. And today, it’s more than 50 lakh. That kind of scale... it’s powerful. But what really gets me are the individual stories.” She pauses, reflecting on a film she just watched about Bindiya, a girl who’s grown up with the initiative. “Seeing her journey — 20 years of it — just hits you. You feel the change. It’s real. It’s in their eyes.”