On Mother's Day: Remembering duties to the other mother

On Mother's Day, as our borders remain tense and the ceasefire continues to be violated, let us take a moment to reflect on our Motherland.

Mothers are often defined by their unconditional love, compassion, resilience, and her instinct to nurture and protect. Yet, when her children are under attack, a mother must also defend.

Ways to show that we truly care about our motherland

And just like any mother, even the strongest can become weary when her sacrifices go unnoticed or unrewarded.

We need to show her we care

If we fail to respect her contributions, her beauty, and her strength, how can we claim to love her? It doesn't come from participating in communal rallies and spitting on sidewalks straight after. It doesn't come from beating your wife at home and chanting prayers to your deity out of "devotion."

It is time we take responsibility for her well-being, instead of always pointing fingers at others. Instead of turning against one another or abandoning our fellow citizens in their time of need, we need to try to come together as a united community.