On Mother's Day: Remembering duties to the other mother

On Mother's Day, as our borders remain tense and the ceasefire continues to be violated, let us take a moment to reflect on our Motherland.
Mothers are often defined by their unconditional love, compassion, resilience, and her instinct to nurture and protect. Yet, when her children are under attack, a mother must also defend.
And just like any mother, even the strongest can become weary when her sacrifices go unnoticed or unrewarded.
If we fail to respect her contributions, her beauty, and her strength, how can we claim to love her? It doesn't come from participating in communal rallies and spitting on sidewalks straight after. It doesn't come from beating your wife at home and chanting prayers to your deity out of "devotion."
It is time we take responsibility for her well-being, instead of always pointing fingers at others. Instead of turning against one another or abandoning our fellow citizens in their time of need, we need to try to come together as a united community.
Strive to support those who need us most.
One simple yet powerful way to support local industries is by choosing handwoven, sustainable fabrics like khadi cotton over mass-produced synthetic clothes.
Unlike synthetic materials, which are often made from plastic derivatives, khadi and other natural fabrics are breathable, biodegradable, and far gentler on both your skin and the environment.
Synthetic fabrics in workout clothes, for instance, release microplastics, which can enter your body through skin contact, especially when you're sweating. They might even carry harmful chemicals with them.
Your gym gear could also contain PFAS, or "forever chemicals," which don't break down easily and can build up in your body, and can cause hormonal issues, weakened immunity, and increased cancer risk.
Celebrate homegrown fashion and crafts. They carry the stories and strength of our people.
Embrace local, seasonal foods. By doing so, we not only nourish ourselves but support our farmers and reduce our carbon footprint.
Let’s halt the brain drain. Bring your skills, education, and energy back home to build, innovate, and strengthen our infrastructure. India needs its brightest minds here, where they can make a lasting difference. In response to those who do come back, we need to show them that they are needed.
Moreover, we need to stop bombarding them with questions like "Why did you come back?" when their return may have been a genuine choice to support their family and contribute to the local economy.
Join hands with grassroots initiatives and NGOs. Contribute meaningfully to the community. Pay your taxes with pride, and if you run a business, find ways to give back to the society that enables your success. Wealth carries responsibility — and generosity is a form of patriotism.
Clean your surroundings. Don’t leave it solely to municipal workers. Civic responsibility begins with the individual. Recycle, reduce waste, and teach others to do the same. Once we take ownership of our environment, we begin to care not only for the interiors of our homes but for our streets, our rivers, and the very soil we walk on.
Today, let us remember that our Motherland, like any mother, deserves our love not only in sentiment but in action.