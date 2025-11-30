Fortnite sealed Xbox One copy sells for a whopping $42,500 at auction

In a surprising turn for gamers and collectors alike, a factory-sealed copy of the free-to-play game Fortnite has fetched an astonishing $42,500 at Heritage Auctions. The sale, finalized on Friday, shattered the previous record of under $15,000, marking a new milestone in the world of video-game collectibles.
The auctioned Fortnite copy is an Xbox One version from the original 2017 print run. The game surged in global popularity thanks to its free online version which is now played by hundreds of millions and among them are the NFL wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and NBA guard Josh Hart.
The sealed physical copy has become a rare collectible untouched from the global fame of the online version. According to PSA’s listing, the Xbox One copy earned a pristine grade of 10 A++, the highest rating possible. And the main reason for the high price is the rarity of the physical copy of the game. In the auction it drew 29 bids before soaring to its remarkable final price.
The sale also marks a new milestone, making it the most expensive non-Pokémon video game released in the 21st century ever sold at auction.
Today, Fortnite by Epic Games has evolved into something far beyond a simple game — it’s a full-fledged metaverse. Alongside its iconic battle-royale modes, it now features user-generated worlds, LEGO collaborations, interactive music experiences, and a growing lineup of crossover content. At this point, nearly every major pop-culture franchise has made an appearance, joined by real-life music stars, and now even Quentin Tarantino.
Coming back to the price debate, despite its impressive monetary tag, the Fortnite sale still falls far short of the record set by other collectible games. In 2021, a factory-sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. made headlines when it sold for a staggering $2 million. Meanwhile, Guinness World Records recognizes a sealed copy of Super Mario 64, which sold for $1.56 million, as the highest amount ever successfully bid for a video game to date.