Zubeen Garg’s manager, event organiser arrested in connection with singer’s death

Initial reports had listed Zubeen Garg's death to have been caused by a scuba diving accident. Even the Singaporean authorities listed drowning as the cause of death in their post-mortem report. However, his wife Gatima Saikia said that he suffered from a seizure while swimming. In a fresh turn of events, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma and the North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta have been arrested today.

Arrests made in Zubeen Garg death case: Manager and event organiser in custody

The duo have been held in a 14-day police custody. Police sources said Shyamkanu was detained around midnight at Delhi airport soon after he landed from Singapore. Almost simultaneously, Siddharth was picked up at a Gurugram toll plaza around 1 am, while on his way from Rajasthan to Delhi.

The two were then flown to Guwahati under police escort and presented directly before the Chief Judicial Magistrate at his residence. Police requested their custody for interrogation in connection with Garg’s death, and the court approved the plea.

Siddharth had been under watch in Rajasthan but dropped off the radar on September 25 after changing his SIM card. He was eventually tracked down and taken into custody in the early hours of Monday, with Zubeen Garg’s mobile phone reportedly recovered from him.