Papon remembers late Zubeen Garg with throwback photo, urges for fast investigation

Papon paid an emotional tribute to singer friend Zubeen Garg on Instagram. Sharing an old picture with the popular singer who passed away in Singapore on September 19, Papon penned an emotional caption.

"Missing you so much, my brother. Stay happy wherever you are", he wrote.

Papon pays emotional tribute to Zubeen Garg

Papon, renowned singer, shared a painful message on Instagram, remembering his late friend, Zubeen Garg. Alleged to have died due to drowning, Zubeen Garg's accidental death has raised several questions.

Referring to his unusual death, Papon also urged for further clarity and transparency as far as the ongoing probe is concerned. He made this appeal in Assamese, saying, "I request, the investigation be fast paced. And the answers to the questions that we are seeking, we should get soon."