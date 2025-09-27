Papon remembers late Zubeen Garg with throwback photo, urges for fast investigation

Papon paid an emotional tribute to singer friend Zubeen Garg on Instagram. Sharing an old picture with the popular singer who passed away in Singapore on September 19, Papon penned an emotional caption.
"Missing you so much, my brother. Stay happy wherever you are", he wrote.
Papon, renowned singer, shared a painful message on Instagram, remembering his late friend, Zubeen Garg. Alleged to have died due to drowning, Zubeen Garg's accidental death has raised several questions.
Referring to his unusual death, Papon also urged for further clarity and transparency as far as the ongoing probe is concerned. He made this appeal in Assamese, saying, "I request, the investigation be fast paced. And the answers to the questions that we are seeking, we should get soon."
Following Zubeen Garg's, Papon has stood by his family, extending not only his condolence but his support and providing strength while grieving himself.
Zubeen Garg's death had shocked the music community. Reacting to the unfortunate news, Papon had said immediately after news of the tragedy went viral, "This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone too soon. At a loss for words! Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul".
Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19 in Singapore. He was in the country to perform and celebrate the Northeast India Festival. His mortal remains were brought to Delhi and then to Assam's Guwahati where thousands fans paid their respects and were seen mourning an icon.
The singer's final rites took place on September 23, in the Kamarkuchi village of Assam. Besides fans and grieving family, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kiren Rijiju and other political leaders were also in attendance as the legend was honoured with a gun salute at the crematorium.