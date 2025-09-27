Probe intensifies into Zubeen Garg’s ‘suspicious’ Singapore death

The untimely death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore has set off a top-level probe by the Assam Police, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Crime Investigation Department (CID) raiding premises and seizing key evidence. Zubeen, famous for numbers like Ya Ali, died on September 19 in what was first described as an alleged drowning case when he was in Singapore attending the North East India Festival.
The investigation has progressed at a fast pace, with the CID filing a case (no 18/2025) under provisions of the BNS 2023 regarding the suspicious death of the singer. On September 25, SIT and CID teams, headed by Chief Investigation Officer Rosie Kalita, conducted search operations at the homes of three of the most important figures: festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma and music colleague Sekhar Jyoti Goswami.
The raids lead to the confiscation of some digital and physical materials, such as a pen drive, hard disc, computer CPU, and documents. Sekhar has also been taken into custody by the police. Shyamkanu, the organiser of the festival, was responsible for Zubeen’s involvement, making him at the centre of the investigation. The investigation involves trying to question all individuals who were accompanying Garg in Singapore.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured publicly a correct and comprehensive probe, committing to handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the public loses faith in the findings of the SIT. The SIT, Sarma said, has been accorded “full freedom to investigate the case with complete professional integrity.”
Zubeen’s body was brought back and his last rites were performed with a gun salute in his village of Kamarkuchi on September 23, in the presence of hundreds of fans, relatives, and major political personalities such as the Chief Minister and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. The whole state now looks for answers to the tragic and premature demise of their legendary singer.