Dhanteras 2025: What's a kuber yantra and does it really help?

Dhanteras is approaching and if wealth is on your mind then you should know about the Kuber Yantra. There are a number of spiritual symbols in Hinduism, such as Deity Yantras, Planetary Yantras, Mandalas and various spiritual symbols. One of them is the Kuber Yantra, a numerical talisman for wealth. This sacred geometric diagram is believed to attract wealth and success by invoking the blessings of Lord Kuber, the Hindu god of riches.

Does a Kuber Yantra really work?

In Hinduism, there are two deities who make up the entire spectrum of wealth, namely Kuber and Lakshmi. While Lakshmi is the goddess of fortune, abundance and spiritual wealth, Kuber is the god of material wealth and the treasurer of the gods. Lord Kuber is also said to be the guardian of the North and the keeper of divine treasures. It is their combined worship that is said to help the worshipper accumulate and use wealth properly.

To invoke one half of this spectrum, you may turn to Lord Kuber. Kuber Yantra is said to be a powerful tool in doing so. Its connection with divine energies helps this pattern channel the financial gains in the lives of the people.

However, the energies you invoke or produce during chanting also impact the activation of the Kuber Yantra, so the positivity of energies may vary somewhat.