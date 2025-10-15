Princess Rajwa joins Princess Eugenie for UK mental health initiative visit

The Jordanian princess, Princess Rajwa al Hussein, who is on her first official European tour after tying the knot in 2023, is being shown around by King Charles' niece, Princess Eugenie. They recently took a tour of Springfield University Hospital and St. George’s Mental Health NHS trust on Tuesday, October 14.

Princess Rajwa and Princess Eugenie tour UK mental health facilities on royal engagement

"It was an absolute pleasure to visit Springfield University Hospital at South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS trust with Princess Rajwa al Hussein in London on Monday," Princess Eugenie said in her Instagram post.

"Their mission is to commission leading international artists to produce permanent, high-quality works for mental health wards across the UK’s National Health Service, helping create welcoming and uplifting spaces for patients. Truly beautiful. Thank you for having us," she added.

