Princess Rajwa joins Princess Eugenie for UK mental health initiative visit

The Jordanian princess, Princess Rajwa al Hussein, who is on her first official European tour after tying the knot in 2023, is being shown around by King Charles' niece, Princess Eugenie. They recently took a tour of Springfield University Hospital and St. George’s Mental Health NHS trust on Tuesday, October 14.
"It was an absolute pleasure to visit Springfield University Hospital at South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS trust with Princess Rajwa al Hussein in London on Monday," Princess Eugenie said in her Instagram post.
"Their mission is to commission leading international artists to produce permanent, high-quality works for mental health wards across the UK’s National Health Service, helping create welcoming and uplifting spaces for patients. Truly beautiful. Thank you for having us," she added.
"Her support marks a significant moment in our mission to champion creativity and amplify the voices of children and young people," Arts Work said regarding the princess's support in their Oct. 3 announcement. "This partnership reflects a shared commitment to nurturing talent, building confidence, and empowering young people to become the next generation of creative and cultural leaders."
Eugenie also works privately with a number of charitable organisations, such as Children in Crisis and Anti-Slavery International. The website of the latter organisation says that the Princess had been actively working to put an end to modern trafficking since 2012.
Princess Rajwa is married to Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan, heir apparent to the Jordanian throne. They welcomed their first daughter, Princess Iman, on August 4, 2023.
