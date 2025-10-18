About 70% of those who have had near-death experiences make this change in their lives

Having a near-death experience can be enthralling. Some report feeling like their souls have left their bodies and a sense of profound peace and joy. Others report seeing flashes of bright light. Many have talked about their NDEs, but not much is known about how it leaves them feeling afterwards.
Researchers at the University of Virginia surveyed 167 individuals who claimed to have had experienced near-death experiences. 70% of participants noted a shift in their religious and spiritual beliefs after having such an experience. The study's findings were published in the journal journal Psychology of Consciousness: Theory, Research, and Practice.
“My NDE was considerable,” one participant said, in response to the survey questionnaire. “I know I’ll never be the same person ever, so ongoing reflection and inner work are needed daily.”
The researchers said 64% of participants reached out to mental health professionals, spiritual advisers or online communities, and 78% found the support helpful.
Not everyone felt seen and understood however. One person noted: “My experience felt that those around me didn’t understand the magnitude of what I went through, so I didn’t think others would care either.”
In one NDE instance reported in a 2012 NIH study, a 4-year old said that he felt as though he were in silvery white clouds with ‘time dilatation’ or expansion i.e. he felt he was there for months although his altered sensorium was for about a week. But as per the norm, his parents advised him not to dwell on it.
This is generally the case for a lot of NDE people, who feel lonely and isolated. Even the support they try to receive may end up being inadequate or hollow.
“After a few attempts, I honestly didn’t feel anyone was deep enough to handle it … all the responses were textbook and uninspired; very disappointing,” one participant wrote.
Research is still ongoing regarding how to support these patients and their specific needs.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.