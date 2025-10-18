About 70% of those who have had near-death experiences make this change in their lives

Having a near-death experience can be enthralling. Some report feeling like their souls have left their bodies and a sense of profound peace and joy. Others report seeing flashes of bright light. Many have talked about their NDEs, but not much is known about how it leaves them feeling afterwards.

70% of participants who reported experiencing near-death sensations reported changes in their spiritual and/or religious beliefs

Researchers at the University of Virginia surveyed 167 individuals who claimed to have had experienced near-death experiences. 70% of participants noted a shift in their religious and spiritual beliefs after having such an experience. The study's findings were published in the journal journal Psychology of Consciousness: Theory, Research, and Practice.

“My NDE was considerable,” one participant said, in response to the survey questionnaire. “I know I’ll never be the same person ever, so ongoing reflection and inner work are needed daily.”

The researchers said 64% of participants reached out to mental health professionals, spiritual advisers or online communities, and 78% found the support helpful.

Not everyone felt seen and understood however. One person noted: “My experience felt that those around me didn’t understand the magnitude of what I went through, so I didn’t think others would care either.”