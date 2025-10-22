Pet Fed 2025 is back – India’s biggest pet festival returns to Pune, Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru

Pet lovers, here’s what you have been waiting to hear. Pet Fed — India’s biggest pet festival, is back with its 11th edition, starting this year’s celebration with Pune for its second season, at a bigger, better, and more ‘pawsome’ location! Yes, you heard that right, and now it’s time to rejoice and get your pets ready for the festival!
Pet Fed 2025 promises to be an unparalleled experience for pet parents and animal lovers alike. The festival will travel to four major cities — Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai — uniting thousands of pet enthusiasts to celebrate the beautiful bond between humans and their furry companions.
It all began as a passion project by Akshay Gupta, but over the years, Pet Fed has grown into a national phenomenon and is also a Limca World Record-holder for being the Biggest Pet Carnival in India. With every edition, the event has evolved into a 3-acre celebration featuring 100+ stalls, interactive activities, workshops, and entertainment zones designed for pets and their parents.
“Pet Fed has always been more than just a festival — it’s a celebration of unconditional love,” says Akshay. “As we enter our 11th year, we’re going bigger, more inclusive and more engaging than ever. This time, we’re shining a special spotlight on cats and first-time pet parents — helping people discover not just pets, but lifelong companions.”
Pet Fed 2025 edition introduces:
A special focus on cats: For the first time, Pet Fed will amplify the cat experience with a much bigger Cat Zone, featuring cat games, play areas and curated experiences for feline lovers.
Discover pets corner: A brand-new addition where pet parents of various breeds will share firsthand knowledge about pet care, breed behaviour and training, helping aspiring pet owners choose the right companion for their lifestyle.
Interactive experiences: Crowd favourites like Temptation Alley, Fashion Shows, Pet’s Got Talent, and Police Dog Shows return with new twists. Expect Doggy Prams, immersive photobooths, and the much-loved Free Desi Ticket for indie pets!
Pet Fed is an event that celebrates inclusivity, compassion, and community. From first-time pet parents to seasoned animal lovers, everyone is welcome to join in the fun. The festival also promotes animal welfare through initiatives like the Adoption Drive, encouraging visitors to give loving homes to animals in need.
Staying true to its inclusive spirit, Pet Fed continues to champion Indian street dogs through its Free Ticket initiative, allowing indie pets to attend the festival free of cost. In addition, Pet Fed distributes free passes every year to caregivers and feeders of community dogs, acknowledging their compassion and giving them a platform to bring their beloved street dogs to enjoy the festivities.
Ahead of the main event, Pet Fed will continue hosting Pupper Parties and Catapaloozas across 10+ cities — vibrant three-hour gatherings that bring together 100–150 pet parents and their furry friends for an evening of games, health checks, and pet buffets at local pet-friendly cafés and parks.
The event is sponsored by Royal Canin, Drools, and Bowlers.
Event line-up:
Pune: 22nd - 23rd November 2025, Deccan College Ground
Delhi: 13th - 14th December 2025, NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla
Bengaluru: 17th - 18th Jan, KTPO Whitefield
Mumbai: 21st- 22nd Mar, NESCO Goregaon
Tickets available online.
