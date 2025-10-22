Pet Fed 2025 is back – India’s biggest pet festival returns to Pune, Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru

Pet Fed 2025 promises to be an unparalleled experience for pet parents and animal lovers alike. The festival will travel to four major cities — Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai — uniting thousands of pet enthusiasts to celebrate the beautiful bond between humans and their furry companions.

It all began as a passion project by Akshay Gupta, but over the years, Pet Fed has grown into a national phenomenon and is also a Limca World Record-holder for being the Biggest Pet Carnival in India. With every edition, the event has evolved into a 3-acre celebration featuring 100+ stalls, interactive activities, workshops, and entertainment zones designed for pets and their parents.

“Pet Fed has always been more than just a festival — it’s a celebration of unconditional love,” says Akshay. “As we enter our 11th year, we’re going bigger, more inclusive and more engaging than ever. This time, we’re shining a special spotlight on cats and first-time pet parents — helping people discover not just pets, but lifelong companions.”