When the Dubai crown prince cordoned off his Mercedes because it had nesting pigeon

In a gesture that has delighted millions around the world, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum the Crown Prince of Dubai, demonstrated that nature at times is more important than luxury. Nicknamed Fazza, the prince chose to put his Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV aside after a bird was found to have made a nest on it.
The accident that occurred in August 2020 had the nature-conscious royal cordoning off his pricey car within his Dubai compound. With red and white tape, Fazza encircled the space surrounding the Mercedes to keep intruders out and allegedly told his staff to stay away in order not to disrupt the bird. The nest as per reports was on the SUV’s bonnet or windshield.
Fazza’s move soon caught attention when he posted an Instagram Story of the cordoned-off car. His image as an environmentalist was even stronger established when he later posted a touching update to his ten million followers. The follow-up video showcased that the eggs had broken out and the mama bird was spotted carefully taking care of her new chicks on the luxury car.
Captioning the video, “Sometimes the little things in life are more than enough,” the Crown Prince’s act went viral garnering over 1.6 million views on Instagram within a short span of time. The people were quick to appreciate his kindness and sensitivity with comments such as, “So beautiful and touching,” and, “I really appreciate your kindness.”
The gesture is a reflection of Sheikh Hamdan’s famous love of nature proving that even the globe’s most extravagant possessions are willing to wait when there is wildlife to be protected.