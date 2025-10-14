When the Dubai crown prince cordoned off his Mercedes because it had nesting pigeon

Fazza’s move soon caught attention when he posted an Instagram Story of the cordoned-off car. His image as an environmentalist was even stronger established when he later posted a touching update to his ten million followers. The follow-up video showcased that the eggs had broken out and the mama bird was spotted carefully taking care of her new chicks on the luxury car.

Captioning the video, “Sometimes the little things in life are more than enough,” the Crown Prince’s act went viral garnering over 1.6 million views on Instagram within a short span of time. The people were quick to appreciate his kindness and sensitivity with comments such as, “So beautiful and touching,” and, “I really appreciate your kindness.”

The gesture is a reflection of Sheikh Hamdan’s famous love of nature proving that even the globe’s most extravagant possessions are willing to wait when there is wildlife to be protected.