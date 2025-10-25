An Andhra diamond survived the Louvre heist, but is it cursed?

Paris woke up to a real-life Ocean’s Eleven moment on Sunday, October 19. In just seven minutes, a gang of thieves pulled off a daring heist at the Louvre Museum, stealing eight priceless jewels, including royal tiaras, necklaces, and brooches dripping with history.
Interestingly, they left behind the most valuable gem of all: a 140.6-carat diamond worth $60 million. It is the same gem which has been stolen multiple times and is said to be 'cursed'. Is that why the robbers left it behind? Even Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau was left stunned.
“I don’t have an explanation,” he told the media.
“It’ll only be when they’re in custody and face investigators that we’ll know what type of order they had and why they didn’t target that window.” It was one of the most valuable gems in the entire collection: the Regent Diamond, a massive 140.6-carat stone with origins in India.
Legend says this diamond was discovered in India in 1701 by an enslaved man who hid it inside a wound in his leg while trying to escape. He was betrayed and killed by the sea captain who had promised him freedom and thereafter, began the gem's journey through Europe.
The rough stone was sold to Thomas Pitt (Governor of Madras), who sent it to England to be cut (1704–1706). It was then sold to the Regent of France, giving it the name “Regent Diamond”.
From royal crowns to Napoleon’s sword, the Regent has seen it all and ruined almost everyone who touched it. Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette were beheaded. Napoleon died in exile. Every new owner seemed to meet a tragic fate.
Some sources say that it came from the gravel beds near the Krishna River, in the Paritala/Partela village of Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh. In its rough form, the stone reportedly weighed about 410–426 carats. However, it's unclear why the Regent diamond wasn't a part of this planned heist which rocked the art world. In fact, many people have shared on the Internet that the thieves may have skipped over this Andhra gem because of its cursed origin!
