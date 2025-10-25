An Andhra diamond survived the Louvre heist, but is it cursed?

Paris woke up to a real-life Ocean’s Eleven moment on Sunday, October 19. In just seven minutes, a gang of thieves pulled off a daring heist at the Louvre Museum, stealing eight priceless jewels, including royal tiaras, necklaces, and brooches dripping with history.

Why thieves left a $60 million diamond untouched at the Louvre

Interestingly, they left behind the most valuable gem of all: a 140.6-carat diamond worth $60 million. It is the same gem which has been stolen multiple times and is said to be 'cursed'. Is that why the robbers left it behind? Even Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau was left stunned.

“I don’t have an explanation,” he told the media.

“It’ll only be when they’re in custody and face investigators that we’ll know what type of order they had and why they didn’t target that window.” It was one of the most valuable gems in the entire collection: the Regent Diamond, a massive 140.6-carat stone with origins in India.