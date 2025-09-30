Do you know bridal kaleere traditionally carried makhana and dried fruits?

Kaleere is a sentimental tradition for many Indian brides; crafted from gold, silver, pearls, beads or even fresh flowers, they let modern brides match them to their own style and wedding theme. But their story began very differently. Today, kaleere have evolved into bold, vibrant accessories embraced by Bollywood brides and flaunted as much for their beauty as for their tradition.

Bridal kaleere traditionally carried snacks to sustain a bride on her long journey to her in-laws place

But kaleere weren't always the bright and flashy fashion declarations that they are now. They were a sign of forced reservedness and affection of modesty.

Long ago, a newly married bride would set out for her husband’s home with her face veiled and her steps soft, wrists adorned not with glittering charms but with edible kaleere strung with makhana, dried fruits and nuts. These simple snacks served both as nourishment for the long journey and as a quiet symbol of self-reliance.

Kaleere, also spelled kaleera or kalira, have deep roots in Punjabi traditions and parts of Himachali culture, carrying stories far older than the glittering ornaments seen in today’s weddings. Their earliest form was a far cry from the golden, umbrella-shaped charms we know now.