New rule: Marathi mandatory for auto and taxi drivers across Maharashtra; here's everything to know

In recent years, language has emerged as a sensitive and widely debated issue across several states in India. There have been multiple instances of road rage between commuters and public transport workers over the inability to speak the local language. Now, in a recent move, the Maharashtra government has mandated that auto and taxi drivers must be fluent in Marathi, or risk losing their jobs.

Maharashtra govt makes Marathi a must for taxi and auto drivers; a test for permit

As per the new regulations, the permits for auto and taxi drivers will only be updated if they have passed the language test. A large-scale verification drive for auto rickshaw and taxi drivers has begun in Maharashtra’s Mira Bhayandar, where the drivers have to prove their knowledge of the language. A small essay test will be taken where their writing skills in Marathi language will be tested. Only if they clear the speaking and writing exams will they be given the permit.

This wasn’t the case in previous years which led several migrant workers from north India to avail the driver’s permit easily. Now, more than 12,000 registered auto and taxi drivers in Mira Road and Bhayandar are currently undergoing this phased review.