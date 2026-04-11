New rule: Marathi mandatory for auto and taxi drivers across Maharashtra; here's everything to know

In recent years, language has emerged as a sensitive and widely debated issue across several states in India. There have been multiple instances of road rage between commuters and public transport workers over the inability to speak the local language. Now, in a recent move, the Maharashtra government has mandated that auto and taxi drivers must be fluent in Marathi, or risk losing their jobs.
As per the new regulations, the permits for auto and taxi drivers will only be updated if they have passed the language test. A large-scale verification drive for auto rickshaw and taxi drivers has begun in Maharashtra’s Mira Bhayandar, where the drivers have to prove their knowledge of the language. A small essay test will be taken where their writing skills in Marathi language will be tested. Only if they clear the speaking and writing exams will they be given the permit.
This wasn’t the case in previous years which led several migrant workers from north India to avail the driver’s permit easily. Now, more than 12,000 registered auto and taxi drivers in Mira Road and Bhayandar are currently undergoing this phased review.
Under the Rule 24 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, this has been implemented. BJP MLA Narendra Mehta pointed out the necessity of it because it will end the ongoing dispute over language between local passengers and drivers and enforce proper paperwork.
The registration and paperwork has already been started and all the results will be disclosed prior to May 1, also regarded as Maharashtra day.
Yes, protests by the auto and taxi union are underway with the majority of the protesters belonging from North India and other Indian states.
Other states including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have also enforced this and it has been a mandatory requirement for quite some time now in these states.