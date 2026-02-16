Gen Z is buying gold more than crypto, mutual funds, or stocks: Survey

Gold is no longer only associated with weddings for many young consumers. About 24.3 percent of respondents stated that they bought their first gold item after receiving their first paycheck. Twenty-nine percent more claimed it was solely for investment. Additionally, according to the study, 52.7 percent of respondents are extremely inclined to purchase gold within the next 12 to 24 months.

