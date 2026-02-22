Paloma about town: From Galentine’s brunches to Comic Con chaos

Summer is basically here, and while the annual “Is it just me, or is it hotter this year?” debate is ready to resurface, it is not all bad. As the temperatures climb, so does the social calendar. New restaurant launches, pop-up markets and an avalanche of mango-themed specials are taking over the city. Running alongside is the inevitable vacation chatter. Beach or mountains. Party or chill. Coffee or mimosas. The questions are endless and everyone seems to have an opinion.
Valentine’s Day added its own spin to the season. Everywhere you looked, it was about Galentine’s brunches, friend-date plans and heart-shaped everything, proving that love and dessert come in more than one form.
One section of the city spent the weekend at Chennai Comic Con, where capes, comics and full main-character energy took over the Chennai Trade Centre. Over 45,000 fans showed up across two days, turning the venue into a buzzing fandom playground. There was barely a moment of downtime. Panels featured comic book legend Ron Marz, while stalls from Amar Chitra Katha and Raj Comics kept collectors and casual browsers equally busy.
More than 500 fans arrived in elaborate cosplay, transforming into characters from across universes and competing for cash prizes and serious bragging rights. Add K-wave dance crews, live music and stand-up sets by Kumar Varun, Vivek Muralidharan, Azeem Banatwalla and Daniel Fernandes, along with a buzzing gaming arena, and Comic Con Chennai 2026 felt less like a convention and more like the city’s nerdiest, coolest party of the year.
Meanwhile, at the Museum Theatre, JITO Chennai Plus Ladies hosted an event that had the crowd engaged from the moment doors opened. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija kicked things off with practical wellness advice, busting myths and reminding the audience that consistency matters more than fads. The room listened closely, many taking notes.
Actor and speaker Pooja Bedi followed with her trademark humour, sharing stories that balanced laughter with reflection. Attendees queued up for selfies, capturing the upbeat energy of the afternoon. The day closed with a soulful performance by Akanska Grover, sending guests home inspired and smiling.
Taken together, the weekend felt like a snapshot of Chennai in motion. From fandom festivals to thoughtful conversations and friend-first celebrations, the city is easing into summer with colour, community and plenty of reasons to step out.
