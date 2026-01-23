Ranthambhore at 50: Kairav Engineer pays tribute to Valmik Thapar and India’s iconic tiger reserve through book and exhibition
Photographer, conservationist and executive director at Astral Limited, Kairav Engineer, has announced the premiere of Ranthambhore – 50 Iconic Years, a landmark exhibition and photographic volume commemorating five decades of India’s most storied tiger habitat. The project pays tribute to the late conservationist Valmik Thapar, widely known as The Tiger Man of India, and stands as their final collaboration. The immersive, multi-sensory exhibition is on view until January 24 at the CCA Building, Bikaner House, New Delhi.
Established in 1974, Ranthambhore National Park marked its golden jubilee in 2024. Over five decades, the park has evolved from an uncertain conservation effort into one of the world’s most celebrated tiger landscapes. Ranthambhore – 50 Iconic Years captures this journey through decades of visual documentation, bringing together Engineer’s work alongside contributions from over 130 Indian and international photographers.
Departing from a strictly chronological narrative, the book reflects Valmik Thapar’s vision of the jungle as a place of constant discovery. Structured like a series of safaris, each chapter reveals unexpected encounters that together form a layered portrait of the forest, its wildlife and its history.
Beyond commemoration, the project carries a strong conservation focus. All proceeds from the book and exhibition will be donated to Tiger Watch, supporting anti-poaching efforts and the welfare of frontline forest guards who remain the true custodians of Ranthambhore.
Excerpts from a chat with Kairav Engineer…
What inspired you to create Ranthambhore – 50 Iconic Years?
The idea came from a simple feeling. Ranthambhore has given so much to so many people, and yet its story remains larger than any one person can tell. I wanted to create something that felt like a collective tribute, a visual record of a place that has shaped India’s wildlife consciousness for decades. Fifty years is also a significant milestone. It offered the opportunity to look back with perspective, to celebrate what has been achieved, and to reflect on what it takes to protect a landscape like this, year after year.
Why was it important for you to tell Ranthambhore’s story through photographs rather than words alone?
Ranthambhore is experienced emotionally before it can be understood intellectually. A photograph captures what words often cannot: the tension in a fleeting moment, the stillness of the forest, the intimacy of a tiger’s gaze, or the sense of history embedded in the landscape. Photography also creates a universal language. You do not need to be a wildlife expert to feel something when you encounter these images. That immediate connection is powerful, capable of sparking curiosity, empathy, and, ultimately, care.
How has Ranthambhore changed over the last 50 years, based on what you’ve seen and documented?
It has changed in many visible ways. Conservation has strengthened, tiger numbers have experienced encouraging phases, and Ranthambhore has become one of the most recognised wildlife destinations in the world. But it has also come under greater pressure. With visibility comes increased footfall, tourism, infrastructure, and the ongoing challenge of balancing protection with presence. Perhaps the biggest change is that Ranthambhore today carries the weight of expectation. It is celebrated, yet it must be safeguarded more carefully than ever.”
What do you hope people take away after seeing the book and exhibition?
I hope they walk away with a deeper respect for Ranthambhore, not just as a place to visit, but as a living ecosystem with a complex story. Yes, the tiger is at its heart, but the real message is about the landscape, the legacy, and the long-term commitment required to protect something truly wild. If the book leaves people with both a sense of wonder and a sense of responsibility, then it has done its job.
How does this project continue Valmik Thapar’s legacy and support tiger conservation today?
Valmik Thapar dedicated his life to making India care about its tigers, not only through activism but through storytelling that brought people closer to the animals and the forest. This project is a continuation of that spirit. It honours the history he helped shape and ensures that the story of Ranthambhore is preserved in a way that future generations can access and feel connected to. It is not merely a tribute in words or images; it is linked to tangible conservation impact, supporting on-the-ground work that protects tigers and their habitats. To me, that is the most meaningful way to carry his legacy forward: by turning attention into action
