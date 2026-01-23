Ranthambhore at 50: Kairav Engineer pays tribute to Valmik Thapar and India’s iconic tiger reserve through book and exhibition

Photographer, conservationist and executive director at Astral Limited, Kairav Engineer, has announced the premiere of Ranthambhore – 50 Iconic Years, a landmark exhibition and photographic volume commemorating five decades of India’s most storied tiger habitat. The project pays tribute to the late conservationist Valmik Thapar, widely known as The Tiger Man of India, and stands as their final collaboration. The immersive, multi-sensory exhibition is on view until January 24 at the CCA Building, Bikaner House, New Delhi.

Ranthambhore – 50 Iconic Years’ marks five decades of India’s most storied tiger habitat

Established in 1974, Ranthambhore National Park marked its golden jubilee in 2024. Over five decades, the park has evolved from an uncertain conservation effort into one of the world’s most celebrated tiger landscapes. Ranthambhore – 50 Iconic Years captures this journey through decades of visual documentation, bringing together Engineer’s work alongside contributions from over 130 Indian and international photographers.

Departing from a strictly chronological narrative, the book reflects Valmik Thapar’s vision of the jungle as a place of constant discovery. Structured like a series of safaris, each chapter reveals unexpected encounters that together form a layered portrait of the forest, its wildlife and its history.

Beyond commemoration, the project carries a strong conservation focus. All proceeds from the book and exhibition will be donated to Tiger Watch, supporting anti-poaching efforts and the welfare of frontline forest guards who remain the true custodians of Ranthambhore.

Excerpts from a chat with Kairav Engineer…