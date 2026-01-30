Supriya Sahu IAS on winning the UNEP Earth Champions Award and leading Tamil Nadu’s green mission

A

Our strategies have essentially focused on areas that are crucial but have not received much attention so far. For example, the Endangered Species Conservation Fund and our focus on lesser-known species that require targeted conservation support. Take the Nilgiri Tahr, for instance, which is the state animal of Tamil Nadu. How do we ensure that people understand its importance—not just for the species itself, but for the grasslands and the ecosystem?

Similarly, we have species like the dugong, which in India are found only in two locations—the Andamans and Tamil Nadu. And then there are endemic species such as the slender loris. Our strategies are rooted in addressing these critical and challenging issues, which are essential for both the environment and the ecosystem. While there is often a lot of focus on larger species like tigers and elephants, people have appreciated that we are also focusing on species on the verge of extinction that have historically received little attention.

Another major initiative has been the modernisation of the Forest Force. Without modernisation, implementing new programmes and schemes effectively would be very difficult. As part of this, we have integrated artificial intelligence in places like Madukkarai in Coimbatore to prevent accidental elephant deaths on forest tracks. AI has also been rolled out in Gudalur and Hosur. We have implemented radio collars and undertaken elephant translocations, among other measures.

Our vision has always been very forward-looking. In many ways, we are ahead of other regions, not only in adapting to challenges but also in using technology to address them effectively. These are the factors that give us an edge and allow us to manage things efficiently.

For example, we conducted large-scale capacity building for our forest personnel. Take the Mahouts in our elephant camps, whether in Anamalai Tiger Reserve or Madhumalai Tiger Reserve. For the first time, they were sent to Thailand to study elephant care practices. The aim was for them to understand where they stand, what they are already doing well, and what they could learn from international best practices. Many of these Mahouts had never travelled far from their home regions, let alone boarded a flight abroad, so this experience truly broadened their horizons and opened their way of thinking.

We also focused on our foresters and forest guards, ensuring they felt a sense of belonging and involvement in our programmes. Under the modernisation initiative, we equipped the department with rescue and firefighting vehicles and established a fire management centre.

Our strategy has been modern, technology-driven, and highly structured. At the same time, we have worked closely with local communities—for instance, through our mangrove projects, we have empowered residents, collaborated with them, and established mangrove councils.

These combined approaches—capacity building, modernisation, technology, and community engagement—have allowed us to roll out our projects effectively and achieve tangible results in a relatively short period of time.