Young designer Poshitha Allu brings emotions to life through sculptural fashion

For a student designer, balancing such conceptual storytelling with practical construction could feel overwhelming. Yet Poshitha sees them as inseparable. “Storytelling and construction develop together rather than separately,” she says. Through sketching, draping, toiling, pattern-making, and textile development, the narrative gradually becomes wearable form. By staying attentive to technical precision, she ensures that the concept does not remain abstract, but translates seamlessly into reality—much like Po herself, who emerges from wonder transformed, vibrant, and fully present.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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