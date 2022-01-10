Sportswear giant New Balance introduces iconic 574 sneakers

American sportswear giant, New Balance, has launched its iconic 574 sneakers styles for men, women and kids in India. This timeless collection was first released in 1988 as a running shoe which went on to become the first true go-anywhere footwear and has since become one of the most iconic representations of the brand.

In their latest iteration, the 574 sneakers have been crafted with premium material, cushioning and incredible support for those who value function as much as form. Recognised worldwide for its versatility, classic design and core grey colour synonymous with the brand heritage, the 574 sneaker is a symbol of ingenuity and originality - no matter how you wear it. The shoes blur the line between performance and everyday wear to make them truly the best of both worlds.

Also read: Xbox turns 20, collabs with Adidas for new sneakers

Representing a mix of new, different, uncomplicated, rugged, durable, and comfortable, the 574 sneakers have been adopted as a closet staple across the globe, which is why today, in its new avatar, the 574 collection is for everyone.

Available at New Balance stores in Select Citywalk and Pacific Mall in Delhi, Mall of India in Noida and Alpha One in Ahmedabad. The brand's apparel and footwear are also available online at TATA CLiQ.

Prices start at Rs 7,999.

Also read: Monrow shoes launch its Anti-sneaker collection made with vegan-friendly materials