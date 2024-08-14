Mahabalipuram’s young surfer Kamali Moorthy is National Surfing Champion

Each of the four legs of the championship threw a different challenge. “At Varkala, the waves broke left and that was my first time surfing on the left, so it was a little hard but I managed to win. At Mangalore, it was messy. The one at Mahabs was special because it is my hometown; I was more focused on this one and got first in both. At Kovalam, I tried my best but some of my mistakes made me come second. Overall it was a good learning experience,” she said, adding that her tough competitor was S Shanti.