India to host 20th Asian Women’s Handball Championship for the first time

In an exciting first for Indian sports, New Delhi will play host to the 20th edition of the prestigious Asian Women’s Handball Championship from December 1 to 10, 2024. This landmark event, organised by the World Handball League (WHL) with the support of the Asian Handball Federation (AHF), South Asian Handball Federation (SAHF), and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), marks the first time India has hosted the tournament.

Alongside India, the championship will feature top teams from across Asia, including handball powerhouses Iran, South Korea, China, Japan, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The tournament will take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where nearly 200 athletes will compete for the coveted title and the opportunity to qualify for the 2025 IHF World Women’s Handball Championship in Germany and the Netherlands.

“We are thrilled to bring the 20th Asian Women’s Handball Championship to India. This event showcases India’s growing prominence as a vibrant sporting nation and highlights the tremendous progress we are making in promoting handball,” said Abdullah Al-Theyab, Assistant Technical Director of the AHF.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of WHL and the Handball Federation of India, we’re confident this championship will be an unforgettable experience for all participants and a celebration of women’s empowerment through sports.”

Originally slated to take place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the championship’s relocation to India has provided the country with a unique opportunity to shine on the international handball stage. The WHL, committed to promoting women’s handball in India, views this event as a game-changing moment for the sport’s growth in the country.

“Hosting this prestigious tournament is a defining moment for Indian handball,” said Swapnil Jain, Managing Director of Pavna Group and co-promoter of WHL. “With our women’s team recently winning a bronze medal at the Asian Women’s Club Championship, this is a chance to showcase India’s talent and inspire the next generation of handball players.”

This marks India’s eighth appearance in the Asian Women’s Handball Championship, and with the support of WHL, HAI, and MYAS, the team is eager to make a strong impression on their home turf. The stakes are high, as the top four teams will earn a direct qualification to the 2025 World Championship.

India is ready to make history and set a new benchmark for women’s handball in Asia.