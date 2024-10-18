In Pursuit of Joy

The Sunday Series

Last Sunday, on October 13, the Arpana Fine Arts Gallery in Siri Fort Institutional Area buzzed with life as ‘It’s All Good’ kicked off its much-anticipated Sunday Series.

Between the hours of 3 and 7 pm, attendees were treated to an evening of creative delights, nibbles by Chef Ruchira Hoon, and beverages by Bili Hu Coffees. The atmosphere was an eclectic mix of playfulness and purpose, a testament to IAG’s mission to bring joy and a spirit of inquiry back into focus - by embracing imperfection and spontaneity.

Far from the polished gloss of a perfectly curated event, the evening was alive with the kind of happy chaos that makes life beautiful. Dot’s intimate musical performance, known for her old-world charm and lyrical deftness, captivated the audience with tracks from her critically acclaimed debut album Khamotion and popular singles like ‘Indigo’ and ‘Girls Night’.

Her heartfelt music created a soulful ambiance, while Poshak Dua, the ‘Head Hacker’, mesmerised the crowd with his mind-bending tricks, blending hypnosis, technology, and psychology.

His unique brand of scientific mind-reading left attendees flabbergasted, adding an element of surprise and wonder to the evening.

Shena Gamat’s Sunday Series is about nurturing space for planned yet unplanned moments—where the unexpected happens, and ideas have room to breathe and grow. It’s about embracing uncertainty, allowing space for vulnerability, and finding comfort in the shared experience of being human.

The October 13 launch was just the beginning. Looking ahead, IAG has a rich calendar of events lined up, including workshops, performances, exhibitions, and talks that promise to inspire and challenge in equal measure. It covers everything from cognitive, inquiry-based, and scientific explorations to artistic and immersive experiences that help participants unravel themselves and the world around them.

This Sunday, the Sunday Series promises another intriguing lineup. Kicking off with a somatic session titled ‘Viewpoints’ led by Prachi Sharma at 2 pm, the session will explore the relationship between space and time through movement. At 3 pm, physicist Bhavtosh Bansal will lead an engaging discussion on the fabric of spacetime in ‘The Question of Time’.

At 5 pm, interdisciplinary artist Manmeet Devgun will conduct an art workshop called ‘Mobius Stripping’, where participants will sculpt with materials, delving into the concepts of space and time. The day will conclude at 6 pm with a mesmerising performance titled Pulse of Silence by master percussionist Sina Fakhroddin Ghaffari, who will explore rhythm, melody, space, and time using the Iranian tombak and the Kurdish daf. Lite bites will be provided by Chef Gauri Gupta, and beverages by Bili Hu Coffees will set the perfect atmosphere for a day filled with joy, reflection, and exploration.