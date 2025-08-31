Shake-up at Rajasthan Royals as Rahul Dravid exits

Former India coach Rahul Dravid has resigned from his role as head coach of Rajasthan Royals on August 30, ahead of IPL 2026. While his resignation has been termed a matter of "personal decision," deeper issues may be at play.

Why did Rahul Dravid step down from his role as head coach of the Rajasthan Royals this year?

"Head coach Rahul Dravid will conclude his tenure with the franchise ahead of IPL 2026. Rahul has been central to the Royals' journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise," the team's official statement read.

Dravid played a key role in shaping Rajasthan Royals’ squad strategy, overseeing both player retentions and auction plans for the new three-year cycle.

The team also retained Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer for the season. However, the campaign was hampered by injuries to crucial players and several narrow defeats that prevented the team from securing wins in tight matches.

In their official release, they noted that Rahul was offered a "broader position at the franchise," but he was still not convinced. Rahul had a multi-year contract, but he left only after one season.