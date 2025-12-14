Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj gets candid about his fitness evolution

From a gully cricket enthusiast to one of India’s most dependable pacers, Hyderabad’s Mohammed Siraj’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring. Known for his fiery spells, unshakeable aggression on the field, and match-winning performances, Siraj has carved a place in Indian cricket that fans won’t forget anytime soon. The right-arm pacer, fondly called ‘Miya bhai’, has been representing India since 2017 and has steadily grown into a force the team can rely on.

Siraj, who is also the brand ambassador for Skechers, was in Hyderabad recently for an event hosted by the brand at Sarath City Mall. In a quick candid chat, he opened up about his association with the brand, his fitness journey, food indulgences, friendships, and what keeps him motivated.

Speaking about his collaboration with Skechers, he shares, “It is a proud moment for me to be a part of Skechers; it’s such a popular brand. Many athletes and Bollywood celebrities are associated with it, and now my name is also on that list. It’s a big moment for me. It isn’t easy to be a brand ambassador, and it feels really great to be associated with this brand.”

Recollecting one of his most memorable and amusing on-field moments, he laughs, “I guess when I was playing the Asia Cup final, I was on a hat-trick ball. The batsman defended it, and I ended up running all the way to the boundary. It was one of the funniest and most memorable moments for me.”

Talking about his fitness journey, Siraj admits he wasn’t always conscious of it. “When I started playing cricket, I never really thought about fitness. But when you start playing for the team, you realise how important it is to stay fit and recover well. When I met Soham Desai bhai, the Indian cricket trainer, he guided me a lot. He treated me like a younger brother and kept track of my recovery. More than me, he knew my body well. Having someone like him is very important,” he shares.

On whether he follows a strict diet, he bursts into laughter and says, “To be honest, I don’t follow a diet. But to stay fit, I take protein, magnesium, and fish for recovery — those are important.”

Like most of us, Siraj, too, has food he simply can’t resist. “My favourite meal is butter chicken and jeera rice,” he smiles. Maybe, just this once, Hyderabad saw him choose something other than biryani.

Speaking about his closest teammates, he says, “Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant — these two are very close to me. We debuted around the same time and have been friends since. It feels great to have people like them,” he recollects fondly.

Ask him what keeps him going every day, and the answer comes without hesitation: “Representing India itself is my daily motivation. I wake up thinking that I am playing for Team India.”

Defining success in his own words, he adds, “Success is being part of proud moments.”

As fans filled the mall, cheering and eagerly waiting for just a glimpse of their favourite cricketer, the event wrapped up on a lively note. A fun quiz session gave fans a chance to interact with Siraj, who, despite his shy nature, made time for everyone. His warm presence left the crowd smiling long after the event ended.

— Story by Shreya Veronica