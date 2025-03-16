Kimi Antonelli’s F1 salary; a closer look at the rookie driver’s earnings

The 2025 Formula 1 (F1) season is here and this time it brings forth reigning champion Max Verstappen as the top contender, while competitors like Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, and Charles Leclerc return to vie for the title. Additionally, several promising rookies are entering the fray. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) & Gabriel Bortoleto (Kick Sauber) are among the rookies this year. Both drivers were top 10 in Formula 2 but Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the son of sports car driver Marco Antonelli, is the one to look out for this year.
In his rookie season, Kimi Antonelli is expected to earn a salary of $2 million (£1.6m). Debuting in F4 at the age of 15 in 2022, Antonelli quickly made a name for himself, clinching numerous titles. His exceptional performance led Mercedes to promote him directly to F2, skipping F3 entirely. After an impressive F2 season last year, Mercedes announced that the 18-year-old prodigy would be stepping in for Lewis Hamilton in 2025, following Hamilton's surprising transfer to Ferrari. Antonelli is set to be the youngest driver on the grid.
Kimi Antonelli was confirmed by Mercedes as their second driver alongside George Russell. The young Italian began his racing journey in 2014, stepping into karting at just seven years old. His impressive performances in various categories caught the attention of Giovanni Minardi after Antonelli participated in a summer camp organized by the Automobile Club d’Italia that year. Minardi signed him to his management, aiding Antonelli's advancement in the racing scene.
In 2018, Antonelli joined the Mercedes Junior Team, a year that saw him claim victories in the WSK Champions Cup, South Garda Winter Cup, and the ROK Cup International Final in the Mini class, while also finishing as runner-up in the Italian Championship. By age 13, he had moved up to the senior direct drive OK class, and in 2020, he was awarded the FIA Karting Rookie of the Year title by the CIK-FIA.
Transitioning to Formula racing, Antonelli moved from Formula 3 to Formula 2, remaining with the Prema team alongside Oliver Bearman. Unlike his earlier success, he faced challenges in the FIA F2 Championship, struggling to secure points in several races. He ultimately finished sixth in the standings, with two victories, three podiums, four fastest laps, and a total of 113 points.
In April 2024, Antonelli had his first test with Mercedes, driving the W12 at the Red Bull Ring. He later made his Formula 1 debut in September during a free practice session for the 2024 Italian Grand Prix, where he set the fastest lap before crashing at the Curva Alboreto corner. He had another opportunity in a free practice session at the Mexico City Grand Prix, finishing in P12 but had to return to the garage early due to car damage.
Mercedes has officially announced Kimi Antonelli as their second driver for the 2025 season, taking over the seat previously held by Lewis Hamilton, who will be racing for Ferrari in the same year.