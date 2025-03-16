Kimi Antonelli’s F1 salary; a closer look at the rookie driver’s earnings

The 2025 Formula 1 (F1) season is here and this time it brings forth reigning champion Max Verstappen as the top contender, while competitors like Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, and Charles Leclerc return to vie for the title. Additionally, several promising rookies are entering the fray. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) & Gabriel Bortoleto (Kick Sauber) are among the rookies this year. Both drivers were top 10 in Formula 2 but Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the son of sports car driver Marco Antonelli, is the one to look out for this year.

What is Kimi Antonelli’s F1 salary? How much is the rookie earning in his debut season?

In his rookie season, Kimi Antonelli is expected to earn a salary of $2 million (£1.6m). Debuting in F4 at the age of 15 in 2022, Antonelli quickly made a name for himself, clinching numerous titles. His exceptional performance led Mercedes to promote him directly to F2, skipping F3 entirely. After an impressive F2 season last year, Mercedes announced that the 18-year-old prodigy would be stepping in for Lewis Hamilton in 2025, following Hamilton's surprising transfer to Ferrari. Antonelli is set to be the youngest driver on the grid.