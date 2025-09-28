NFL: Kansas City Chiefs face backlash over Kristian Fulton's $20 million deal

Kansas City Chiefs are facing criticism over new signing, Kristian Fulton who isn't playing due to injury. The player who signed to a two-year, $20 million deal with $15 million guaranteed this offseason, was expected to be a key player for the team.

Now, an early season ankle injury along with a knee issue has kept him off the field, inviting backlash from fans and critics alike. The criticism intensified due to his poor performance during the few matches he played for the Chiefs.

Chiefs face backlash over new signing Kristian Fulton

Fans have also been questioning General Manager Brett Veach’s judgment on this million-dollar signing that seems not to have provided valuable results so far.