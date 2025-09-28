NFL: Kansas City Chiefs face backlash over Kristian Fulton's $20 million deal

Kansas City Chiefs are facing criticism over new signing, Kristian Fulton who isn't playing due to injury. The player who signed to a two-year, $20 million deal with $15 million guaranteed this offseason, was expected to be a key player for the team.
Now, an early season ankle injury along with a knee issue has kept him off the field, inviting backlash from fans and critics alike. The criticism intensified due to his poor performance during the few matches he played for the Chiefs.
Fans have also been questioning General Manager Brett Veach’s judgment on this million-dollar signing that seems not to have provided valuable results so far.
Despite Kristian Fulton's absence, all hope is not lost for the Kansas City Chiefs. Young players, including Jaylon Watson and Nohl Williams, have stepped up to help the team, thus making room for new talent.
Their entry further complicates Kristian Fulton's comeback into the roster. He had already been struggling to find place into Andy Reid's rotation for the team.
In the 2024 season, the Chiefs lacked a strong corner, lacked squad depth. With Fulton's signing, hope returned to the Chiefs camp and he became the team's No. 2 corner behind McDuffie. Watson was slated to be the third corner, and Nohl Williams was on the bench as a developmental player.
Fulton failed to give his all in the training camp following an offseason knee surgery. In the second regular-season game, he suffered an ankle injury, following which he is yet to return to the field.
As of now, it is unsure when Kristian Fulton will return in full capacity and whether he will be hold his place once he comes back.
