Here's why Ferrari stopped making cars with a manual transmission or stick shift

At the 2016 Paris Auto Show, Ferrari’s chief technology officer, Michael Hugo Leiters, stated that manual transmissions simply can’t match Ferrari’s design and performance standards. Still, for enthusiasts who love shifting gears, there is a faint possibility. A Ferrari executive has hinted that a future ultra-limited, high-priced Icona series model could feature a manual, though regular production models are no longer offered with one.

Why Ferrari phased out manual gearboxes

Ferrari might include Icona series car as a heritage tribute. But why did Ferrari stop making manual cars?

"Ferrari is design, performance, and state-of-the-art technologies. There's no manual transmission that can beat this performance, and therefore, we have decided to stay on the double-clutch gearbox," Michael said at the 2016 event.

For better performance, manual gearboxes were phased out in the late 2000s. But many enthusiasts find manual shifting more engaging and fun. Recent sales show that exotic cars with manuals are highly sought after.

Ferrari’s famed gated manual lives on only in a handful of final models. The mid-engine 360 and F430 gave purists quick, lightweight performance, while the 599 GTB marked the last V12 manual, with only about 30 built. The four-seat 612 Scaglietti offered rare touring comfort with a stick shift, and the first-generation California closed the chapter entirely, just two manuals were ever ordered by 2012.