Brock Lesnar’s retirement at 42 shocks WWE fans: Here are speculated theories behind this move

Legal troubles influencing the decision

Legal problems could also be seen as a significant reason for Brock Lesnar’s retirement. The name of Brock Lesnar was associated with the Janel Grant case back in 2024, resulting in WWE taking him off the air and abandoning its plans for him creatively. After appearing at SummerSlam 2025, Brock was involved in new legal troubles again in April 2026, leading him to retire.

Nothing left to prove in the ring

Brock Lesnar is leaving behind one of the greatest legacies in the history of WWE. He was the youngest ever WWE Champion and had also broken The Undertaker’s winning streak at WrestleMania. It is safe to say that he had already built a legacy by performing great deeds throughout his life-long career.

Passing the torch to Oba Femi

Oba Femi's win wasn’t just a victory; it sent a message. After booting F5’s champion Femi, who is rarely ever dethroned, he went on to beat Brock to claim victory. He proved his worth by showing he is going to be an important name in the future. Brock Lesnar retirement comes after a similar pattern set recently by several other veterans retiring after building the stars of tomorrow.