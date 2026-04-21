Brock Lesnar’s retirement at 42 shocks WWE fans: Here are speculated theories behind this move

Is Brock Lesnar’s retirement confirmed? The end of Brock's career has now been cemented after his loss to Oba Femi in the main event of WrestleMania 42 on April 19. At the age of 42, Brock Lesnar revealed that he felt the emotional weight of defeat while wrestling against one of the most promising young talents in the business.
The final moments of Brock Lesnar in the ring were significant. Following his pinning by Femi after slamming and applying the power bomb on him, the wrestler took off his gloves and boots, which in wrestling is usually a gesture made before hanging up one’s career. Brock was clearly emotionally charged, as he could be seen crying, which was something unusual for the ‘The Beast Incarnate.’ This was followed by Paul Heyman coming into the ring, hugging Brock Lesnar, raising his hand while the audience cheered.
Legal problems could also be seen as a significant reason for Brock Lesnar’s retirement. The name of Brock Lesnar was associated with the Janel Grant case back in 2024, resulting in WWE taking him off the air and abandoning its plans for him creatively. After appearing at SummerSlam 2025, Brock was involved in new legal troubles again in April 2026, leading him to retire.
Nothing left to prove in the ring
Brock Lesnar is leaving behind one of the greatest legacies in the history of WWE. He was the youngest ever WWE Champion and had also broken The Undertaker’s winning streak at WrestleMania. It is safe to say that he had already built a legacy by performing great deeds throughout his life-long career.
Oba Femi's win wasn’t just a victory; it sent a message. After booting F5’s champion Femi, who is rarely ever dethroned, he went on to beat Brock to claim victory. He proved his worth by showing he is going to be an important name in the future. Brock Lesnar retirement comes after a similar pattern set recently by several other veterans retiring after building the stars of tomorrow.