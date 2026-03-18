Brock Lesnar reportedly sets undefeated demand ahead of his potential WWE retirement

A name that has emerged for Brock Lesnar's next opponent is LA Knight at WrestleMania 42. But if Brock were to get that match and lose prior matches, he would probably not have a high-profile send-off. Given the reported health condition, the only way for Brock to be able to have a match against LA Knight is if he wins all matches leading up to the show. This scenario will likely not be good for the creative team's desire to create new stars in WWE.

Over the last few years, WWE has developed a number of top contenders, including Gunther and Oba Femi, both of whom are shown as dominant forces able to knock off giants in the sport. If either of them were to get in the ring with Brock Lesnar in the rumoured scenario, there is little doubt they would have to lose. This could slow their development or push them back, which WWE might not want to do. Gunther has really established himself as a ‘career killer’ by taking out legends.

There are many fans who would like to see Brock retire at SummerSlam. Brock returned to the SummerSlam in 2025. after nearly two years off and has only appeared sporadically since then. He had an impressive victory over John Cena and eliminated Oba Femi to have a major moment at the 2026 Royal Rumble where he got eliminated from the match by LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso.