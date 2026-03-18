Brock Lesnar to feature in WrestleMania 42 ahead of rumoured retirement

It was at this point that NXT Champion Oba Femi entered the ring and implemented his iconic "fall from grace" move to defeat Brock, the Beast. After the marvellous victory, he pointed at the WrestleMania 42 sign, virtually accepting the challenge to face Brock once again, and an announcement later confirmed it.

The 48-year-old Brock Lesnar, is definitely contemplating retirement. In fact, multiple media houses have even alleged that the wrestler's retirement match has been scheduled at the SummerSlam event this year. This will be perfect for Brock, since the event is hosted at his hometown, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Gunther will be the opponent who will face Brock in the retirement match. He has also been the opponent to John Cena, AJ Styles and Goldberg in their retirement matches. Reportedly, Brock has said that he does not intent to lose a single match before his retirement.

All eyes are now on WrestleMania 42. Brock Lesnar has been WWE World Champion 10 times. A former UFC Champion, he has earned the Royal Rumble title twice and Money in the Bank and the King of the Ring one time.

The wrestler's earnings are manifold as well. As of data available in early 2026, Brock will earn something from $5 million to $12 million in WWE and reportedly earns approximately $500,000 for ever premium live event, such as WrestleMania 42.