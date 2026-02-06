Jemimah Rodrigues: 'Cricket, a huge part of my life, but doesn't define me'

She adds, “More than anything, the World Cup reminded me why I play the game—for the joy of it, for the team, and for moments bigger than yourself. It has helped me keep learning and focus on growing each day, both as a cricketer and as a person, rather than getting caught up in a single result or tournament.”

Born to middle-class parents in Bhandup, Mumbai, Jemimah Rodrigues found her way to cricket at the age of four, the moment she first picked up a bat. She also dabbled in hockey along the way, going on to represent Maharashtra at the junior level. Her father and junior cricket coach, Ivan Rodrigues, was quick to spot her talent and encouraged her to chase what she loved. And before long, cricket had her bowled over.

A right-handed batter and part-time spin bowler, Jemimah says she has always been full of energy. “I was a very curious, high-energy kid. I loved being on the move, trying out new things, making music and just having a good time. Cricket started off as something I genuinely enjoyed, not something I felt pressured into, and I think it’s that sense of fun that’s kept me going,” she says.

Cricket, she adds, has sharpened skills that extend far beyond the crease. “Cricket has taught me patience and resilience. There are phases when things don’t go your way, and it’s easy to be hard on yourself, but the game teaches you to pause, reflect, and trust the process. I’ve learnt to focus on effort over outcome, to stay present, and to not let one bad day define me. Those lessons apply just as much off the field, in relationships, in work, and in life in general. Leaning on family and close friends during those moments makes a big difference too.”

That playful energy saw her smash from the backyard nets to the stadium spotlight, but even star players have to negotiate the tricky bouncers of self-doubt. “Self-doubt is something every athlete faces, and I’m no different. On tough days, I try to remind myself why I started playing cricket in the first place; because I love it. I focus on what I can control, return to the basics, and take things one step at a time. I’m very close to my family, so they are usually the first people I speak to, whether it’s after a great innings or a challenging one. They keep me grounded and remind me that there is more to life than a single performance. That perspective helps me navigate both the good days and the difficult ones.”

With stardom comes responsibility, and Jemimah has stepped up to captain a cause larger than herself, empowering girls in sport. “At the grassroots level, I think the biggest thing girls need is encouragement and access. Simple measures, such as safe spaces to play, quality coaching, and people who genuinely believe in them, can make a tremendous difference. It is also vital to normalise conversations around topics like periods and bodily changes so that girls do not feel awkward or held back. When the environment is supportive and inclusive, girls are far more likely to continue in sport and feel that they truly belong.”

Her drive for girls’ empowerment finds a perfect partnership with Whisper. “For me, this partnership is about more than just a product. It is about normalising conversations around periods and supporting girls to move at their own pace, whether that means pushing themselves or choosing to slow down. Period care should fit seamlessly into your life, not the other way around. Periods shouldn’t decide whether you play, travel, study, or even take a break, and that belief really resonated with me.”

She encourages young girls not to let periods bowl them out of the game. “I would tell them that periods are a natural part of life, and they should never feel like they limit what you can or can’t do. It’s okay to play, train, rest, or take a break - the most important thing is listening to your body and doing what feels right for you. Don’t let fear, myths, or embarrassment stop you from playing sports or chasing something you love. ”

Away from the crease, Jemimah marches to a rhythm entirely her own, taking on life with the same instinct and timing as a perfectly executed cover drive. Her jam sessions, whether with Shankar Mahadevan or Sunil Gavaskar, are hard to miss, as is the custom bat-shaped guitar she was gifted, a fitting nod to her twin passions. “Music is a huge part of my life. Whether I’m strumming the guitar, singing, or simply getting lost in a tune, it helps me switch off and reset.”

But music is only one piece of the puzzle. Jemimah also cherishes time spent with the newest member of her family, Jade (her pet, a Jack Russell Terrier), alongside moments with loved ones and her quiet love for writing. “I enjoy writing, journalling, and having simple conversations with people I care about. Those little moments away from cricket keep me grounded and remind me that, while the game is a big part of my life, it doesn’t define me. That balance is what allows me to give my best when I’m back at the crease.”

